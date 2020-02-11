A former FLETC instructor accused of sex crimes on agency property made his first appearance in federal court Monday.
A federal grand jury Thursday indicted Roberto Baptiste on charges of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a ward for actions allegedly committed against a female temporary duty officer. At the time of the alleged crimes in 2018, Baptiste was a supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The court appointed Metter-based defense attorney Johnny Vines to represent Baptiste. As the U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t request he be detained, the court granted Baptiste pretrial release on a $25,000 bond through a third-party surety.
The defense requested an additional 20 days for pretrial motions, so U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro set the pretrial motions deadline for 30 days from Monday, with 14 days after that for the response deadline.
A scheduling order for the case is forthcoming.