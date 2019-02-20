A former U.S. attorney convicted Jan. 31 of two counts of aggravated stalking received a sentence of three years in prison, at a hearing held Friday in Glynn County Superior Court.
Richard Scott Thompson faced a minimum of one year and a maximum of 20 years after his bench trial conviction. In addition to the prison time, he’s required to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment. Once released, he’s to serve 17 years on probation and abide by permanent restraining orders regarding three victims in the case.
Thompson served as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia between 2001 and January 2004, when he resigned. There were allegations made at the time that he attempted to use his office to investigate a political rival of a friend. He also served on the State Board of Workers’ Compensation, which he chaired, during the administration of Gov. Sonny Perdue.
Glynn County court records indicate Thompson was involved with domestic incidents and law enforcement several times before the charges that led to his recent conviction. Also, shortly after the issuance of a warrant for his arrest, a Toombs County deputy sheriff encountered Thompson near Vidalia. The deputy wrote in his report that Thompson put a .22-caliber Ruger to his own head twice before eventually surrendering to the deputy, and had suicide notes in his vehicle.
In other superior court business, a number of defendants pleaded guilty and received their sentences in the last week.
Trent Lamar Murray pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to aggravated assault, battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act and first-degree cruelty to children. According to the indictment in the case, he attempted to strangle one of his children June 15, 2018, repeatedly slammed the child on the floor and physically harmed the mother of one of his children.
For those crimes, he received a sentence of nine years in state prison and 21 years on probation, with credit for time served.
Kristina Renee Brown pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to two counts of theft by receiving stolen property — she was previously indicted on 20 counts. In pleading to Counts 1 and 15, Brown admitted to possessing a stolen Road Dog cargo trailer, a wooden porch swing and a piece of lawn art. She received a sentence of 10 years probation and ordered to undergo a residential substance abuse program.
Leigh Patrick Disantis pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to one count of sexual exploitation of children, following his indictment on five counts of the same charge regarding possession of images of girls in sexually explicit poses. He received a sentence of 120-180 days confinement, 15 years probation and a $10,000 fine.
Frankie Lee Dunson pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of aggravated assault and battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act. According to the indictment, on Aug. 18, 2018, he hit a woman with a piece of wood, which resulted in bodily harm. He received a sentence of three years in state prison and 17 years’ probation.
James Kevin Cothern pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to one count each of battery and false imprisonment for punching a woman in the face Sept. 30, 2018, resulting in bruising, along with holding her down and refusing to let her leave. He received a sentence of 180 days confinement with credit for time served, along with 10 years’ probation.
Ricky Ricardo Easterling pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act, admitting to attempting to strangle a woman Sept. 28, 2018. He received a sentence of confinement for two years and one day, along with 17 years and 364 days of probation. He was also ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation, mental health evaluation and a family violence intervention program.