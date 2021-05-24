Challenges like limited childcare access, unequal learning opportunities among students and job retention concerns were rampant in Glynn County long before the pandemic made them everyday talking points.
Using county-specific data, Melinda Ennis-Roughton has been tracking this for nearly six years.
Ennis-Roughton, who retired in April from her position as executive director of Family Connection Glynn, can list a myriad of data points that showcase serious concerns in the community.
For instance, around 62 percent of the jobs in the area are low-wage positions. Also, only about 34 percent of Glynn County’s low-income children enroll in pre-K. These children start kindergarten with an average listening vocabulary of around 3,000 words, compared to the 20,000 word listening vocabularies that children with preschool education may have.
Family Connection’s approach to addressing these issues is data driven and relies on collaboration from a diverse range of stakeholders.
“The thing that intrigued me about the job was the ability to work with the entire community in cross collaboration, and that’s what Family Connection is all about, is collaborating,” Ennis-Roughton said. “But first what we do is we look at a lot of data to determine where Glynn County could improve.”
Family Connection looks at economic and social well being indicators using Kids Count data collected by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
“We look at that data all the time, and in particular we look at how Glynn County performs against the rest of the state on everything from employment to school success, how many children are in pre-K, which is an indicator of how successful children are going to be in their school careers,” Ennis-Roughton said. “We look at insurance, how many people are insured, STD rates, teen pregnancy. There’s a whole array of indicators.”
Family Connection uses the data to determine the issues on which to focus. One of the first obvious challenges facing the community that Ennis-Roughton observed in the data is the high number of children in low-income families who do not attend pre-K.
“We also have a lot of childhood poverty on the mainland,” she said. “As I always said, Glynn County is a have and have-not place. You’ve got extreme wealth, and you have really bad poverty, in particular in Brunswick where in some of our census tracks as many as 76 percent of the children are living in poverty.”
The education a child receives by age 5 becomes the foundation on which a child builds later life success in school and beyond.
“If you don’t have a good foundation, you’re not going to be successful,” Ennis-Roughton said. “And I think too often our leadership, not just in Glynn but everywhere, looks at high school graduation rates.”
Those rates can indicate a level of success that does not correspond to the good results some may expect, Ennis-Roughton said.
“If you look at 18 to 24 year olds not in school and without a job, our numbers are twice what the state’s are,” she said. “So that means these kids are graduating and they’re not prepared to succeed in life. That means somewhere along the line they didn’t get the education they needed and they’re just graduating. That may not be a popular sentiment, but if you look at the data and you study it as much as I have over the past years that’s kind of where that leads.”
Family Connection programs like Parent University, KinderCarnival events and a Book Buddy video initiative focus on the importance of early education. Ennis-Roughton played a big role in bringing these programs to the area during his six years as Family Connection’s director.
“As we move forward in the 21st Century we’re going to understand more and more that if children aren’t ready and don’t start school with that really vibrant ability to learn and know how to learn they’re not going to succeed,” she said.
Another issue Family Connection has focused on in recent years is access to public transportation in Glynn County. Many have cited this as a serious barrier workers face in getting or maintaining jobs.
“I think the lack of public transportation in a county of 85,000 people is really difficult, especially when the workforce lives in Brunswick and most of the jobs are on St. Simons in the tourism economy,” Ennis-Roughton said.
Many jobs also do not pay a living wage, she said, and that has fueled a child care crisis in the county. While a large portion of area jobs pay low wages, maybe $10-$12 an hour, childcare costs on average $125 per week.
“The math doesn’t work,” Ennis-Roughton said.
Working parents are not supported at a structural level, she said, by what’s in place in this community. HeadStart, a federally funded preschool program, is available as free childcare but only for those living at a certain level below the federal poverty line, which leaves a wide gap for a group Ennis-Roughton identified as the “working poor.”
“It’s a huge issue, and it’s not one just in Glynn County,” she said. “It’s a nationwide issue, but we have to stop just looking at available jobs and saying, ‘Oh, why aren’t these people working?’”
Those who cannot afford child care often rely on family or friends to watch their children while they work. But that support can easily fall through, leaving parents sometimes with no choice but to leave their jobs.
“Looking at the future of our children, we really need to address early education and child care in Glynn County because, while yes there may be jobs, if they’re not paying a living wage that allows you to have child care and allows you to buy health insurance then you’re not really functioning and you’ll never get ahead,” Ennis-Roughton said.
Family Connection also helped bring the Night to Shine program, a prom hosted for special needs students, to the community in partnership with Gilead Ministries. The organization also worked to form a COVID task force at the onset of the pandemic and identified families’ needs and solutions to local problems, like a need for Chromebooks when schools closed in spring 2020.
Family Connection has also over the past years grown its collaborative partnerships and brought new grant funding into the community.
Ennis-Roughton, who serves on numerous local boards, including Coastal Outreach Soccer, the Children’s Reading Foundation and the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute, plans to continue working on the issues that were her focus while leading Family Connection Glynn.
She said she’s excited to see Dominique Mack take the lead as the organization’s new executive director.
“To do this job, I think you have to be able to analyze the issues and identify the problems and work on solutions but also do it with passion and with your heart,” Ennis-Roughton said. “And Dominique has all that.”