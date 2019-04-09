Former longtime Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Lola Jamsky, 76, died Sunday.
Jamsky battled cancer for years, many of which were during her time in office.
Suzanne Zelada, deputy criminal court clerk, worked through Jamsky’s tenure.
“I worked with her her entire time she was here. She had a lot of compassion for employees that had sick family members or a death in the family. She would always let us do what we needed to do,” Zelada said. “We were just talking about her. She was a stickler for greeting everyone who came in.”
Zelada said Jamsky was well-liked by her employees.
“She was a kind person,” Zelada said. “She liked to sing ... I believe she sang in her church choir, and she sang many times at people’s funerals that she knew.”
Even after being diagnosed with cancer, Jamsky continued in her duties, Zelada said.
“She really genuinely loved her job,” Zelada said. “She was really dedicated. She would still come to work after getting chemo treatments.”
Deputy clerk of magistrate court Luetrice Lott called her a great boss.
“I remember Lola would always bring her employees gifts,” Lott said. “She was a sweetheart. She was a great clerk of superior court. She loved her job and loved her employees. She really loved what she did, because her brother was the clerk of court in Jesup ... Her family was really dedicated to the court system. I’m so sorry for her family’s loss. We love Lola, and we’re going to miss her.”
Jamsky was elected to the position in 2000, taking office in January 2001, and went on to win two reelection bids. She resigned near the end of her fourth term in 2015, appointing her son and then-deputy clerk Darren Jones to the post.
She cited her health and wish to spend more time with her grandchildren as her reason for resigning.
“I’m old and tired, and it’s time,” said Jamsky upon retiring.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation inquiry into what would be determined to be a $1 million shortfall in the clerk’s office accounts plagued her last few years in office.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Little Creek Cemetery in Wayne County.