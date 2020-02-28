John Teel, who served as the second president of College of Coastal Georgia when the college was a two-year program, died Wednesday at 93.
Teel served in the United States Army before pursing his career in education. He fought in World War II and received multiple awards for his service.
Teel worked for 10 years at Georgia Southwestern College before he was appointed as president of then- Brunswick Junior College.
Teel was the longest- serving president of the college, leading the school from 1968-1990.
“Teel was a champion for the college, its students and the region,” according to a press release sent Thursday by the college. “He had a clear vision for turning the college into a four-year institution. While the vision didn’t come to fruition during his tenure, his advocacy was essential to making the eventual transition of the college to a baccalaureate degree-granting institution a reality.”
The college grew significantly during Teel’s tenure. In 1968, when Teel took the helm, 293 students were enrolled at the college. Enrollment rose to 1,300 by the time Teel retired.
Teel also oversaw the college’s physical expansion, dedicating both the Gould Library and the first science building.
Teel made his biggest contribution to the physical footprint of the college in 1980 by authorizing the creation of the lake that is now a beloved feature of the Brunswick campus.
The lake was named Teel Lake in his honor in 2016.
Teel remained a dedicated champion of the college following his retirement in 1990. He was on hand in October for the investiture of the college’s sixth president, Michelle Johnston.
Teel was a gift to CCGA, Johnston said.
“His vision for and dedication to this college were absolutely foundational to making Coastal Georgia the thriving institution it has become,” she said. “While the Mariner community is mourning his loss today, we will be celebrating his legacy for decades to come. John and his wife, Frances, will always be royalty here for their selfless service.”