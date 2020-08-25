William Brunson, former director of the Camden County Public Service Authority, was sentenced Monday to serve 32 months in federal prison for misappropriating employees’ federal payroll taxes.
U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood issued the sentence after Brunson pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. Brunson was also ordered to pay $677,768.40 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine prosecuted the case, which also showed Brunson used a Camden County PSA credit card for his personal use, including the purchase of antique cars and car parts.
“Such blatant theft as the scheme perpetrated by William Brunson strains the already fragile trust in public service,” Christine said. “This investigation and the ensuing prison sentence should be a stark reminder to other public servants that they are accountable to the taxpayers they serve.”
Brunson was fired two years ago after the Internal Revenue Service filed a lien against the PSA for $1.5 million and an estimated $500,000 of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money spent on projects not on the approved list. After the problems surfaced, county officials contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“This investigation and outcome shows that no one is above the law,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “Trust and accountability is of utmost importance when it comes to handling public funds. Public servants will be held accountable for their actions should that trust be violated.”
The FBI and the IRS were also involved in the investigation.
“It is our hope that holding Brunson accountable for his greed will help regain some of the public’s trust that was eroded by his actions,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “When public officials abuse their positions of trust by stealing from the taxpayers they serve, it is a priority for the FBI and our federal, state and local partners to root them out and bring them to justice.”
After the financial irregularities were discovered in 2018, the cities of St. Marys and Kingsland contributed $430,000 combined from their contingency funds, and Camden County added $530,000, to keep the PSA running.
The PSA board, comprised of the mayors of Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine, as well as two Camden County Commission members, received heavy criticism for their lack of oversight. The PSA oversees parks and recreation programs in Camden County.
“Government officials should be held to a higher ethical standard and it was obvious that Brunson chose greed over doing the honest thing,” said James E. Dorsey, IRS Criminal Investigations, Special Agent in Charge, Atlanta Field Office. “IRS-CI will continue to put resources on these investigations in an effort to rebuild public trust in our government officials.”