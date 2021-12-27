Former Braves closer teams up with local EXP agent
Former Atlanta Braves closer John Rocker is re-entering the real estate business with the help of local broker Hans Trupp.
Rocker will be a part of EXP Realty, a cloud-based publicly traded company with more than 71,000 real estate agents around the world, and will partner with EXP broker associate Trupp to inform and educate agents throughout the U.S. about EXP.
EXP has real estate agents in the United States, Canada,United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain and continues to scale internationally.
Rocker can be reached at 850-353-7951.
— The Brunswick News