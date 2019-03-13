A civil dialogue about the nation’s irreconcilably partisan political landscape and the media’s role in putting it there took place Tuesday at Sea Palms Resort during a meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island. The conclusion speaker Bert Roughton reached was there is work to be done on both sides to help repair our fractured republic.
“I believe democracy is broken,” said Roughton, who spent 37 years with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, including roles as an award-winning reporter and senior managing editor. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time that it was in danger, and I believe we’re pretty much there. And part of the reason democracy is broken is because our national conversation is broken.”
Roughton’s talk admittedly went over his allotted time but resulted in so many audience questions that the event’s moderator finally had to step in and call time. Having recently retired from the AJC, Roughton and his wife Melinda have called St. Simons Island home for the past year.
Love it or loathe it, the free press has played a vital role in the health of our nation’s democracy from the onset, thus is it protected in the constitution’s very first amendment, Roughton noted. Unlike other democratic nations around the world, this nation’s press has endured solely within the conditions of free enterprise, a practice Roughton endorsed. While he praised the BBC’s news channel, he noted it operates on British citizens’ taxes.
“No country on earth has solidified its relationship with the press like the United States,” he said. “We also are the only nation that relies on the free-market system to exist.”
However, television’s 24-hours news cycle has created what Roughton termed the “cable news industrial complex.” From the rigidly-right Fox News to the far left-leaning MSNBC, a 21st century media format has emerged that tell its listeners just what they want to hear, he said.
The cable news giants, CNN included, do not command near the viewing audience that once existed when three channels vied for the nation’s nightly attention span, he noted. In an amusing anecdote, Roughton referenced the night in 1983 when the final episode of the sitcom MASH captured more than half the national audience and its commercial breaks caused toilets to back up in New York City.
By comparison, Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News is the top cable news program with 3.2 million viewers, just 1 percent of the national audience and scarcely enough to match Metro Atlanta’s total population. Combined, the cable news networks command about only 3 percent of the national television audience. But cable news networks play a disproportionate role in shaping our national political dialogue, he said. Recent studies show the average senior citizen watches about 50 hours of television of week, the heft of it devoted to political programs adhering to personal beliefs.
“People align themselves by what cable news channel they watch,” Roughton said. “We don’t know how to communicate anymore if we disagree with each other.”
Our elected leaders have followed suit, resulting in a partisan political landscape that has stymied progress from Washington, D.C., to the right here in the Golden Isles, he said.
“Somehow they (cable news) have an outsized role in our conversation, and I don’t think it’s healthy,” Roughton said. “I would be careful not to equate what they do as journalism. It is not journalism to have an anchor and seven people sitting around arguing with other.”
Feeding off of viewers’ fears, outrage and political leanings, cable news networks have produced a largely us-against-them delivery that places ratings above responsible reporting, he said. Such divisive programming became necessary; there simply is not enough worthwhile news to fill a continuous, 24/7 news cycle, he said.
“This is not a healthy thing,” Roughton said. “And if you think this is where you’re getting your news, it’s not. There’s not enough to content to fill 24/7 news, but people have figured out you can make people angry 24/7. The contempt industry on cable news is a powerful business.”
As a prime example, Roughton noted the recent video of a high school kid and an elderly Native American facing each other during demonstrations on the Mall at Washington, D.C. The video sparked national outrage, debate, scorn and vitriol. But in the end, it turned out to be … video of a high school kid and a native American facing each other.
“The bottom line was, Who cares? Why was the whole country fighting over this stupid video? What happened,” Roughton asked. “We didn’t solve anything, we just hated each other a little more.”
The solution? It rests with the media being more responsible on what and how they present the news. And with the folks who follow the news being more discernible with what they will accept.
“Reporters have to do a better job at what they do,” he said. “But my challenge to you is to think about what you consume as far as information. It just too important. They didn’t put the first amendment in there to protect contempt. They put it in there to protect democracy.”