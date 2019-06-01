The man given the responsibility to help assist local residents and organizations understand what’s going on with the Terry Creek outfall site accused the Environmental Protection Agency recently of trying to silence voices that don’t fall in line with the plans agreed to by EPA and Hercules to address the site.
While the outfall isn’t officially a Superfund site — listed on the National Priorities List — the process regarding the site is going through what’s called the Superfund Alternative Approach. That’s in which the federal government works with the responsible party, in this case, Hercules, to conduct remedial action.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition’s received technical assistance grants from the EPA for years to hire a technical advisor who can “interpret and explain technical reports, site conditions and EPA’s proposed cleanup proposals and decisions.”
Peter deFur, who has an extraordinary amount of experience in these matters, served as the technical advisor here in 2018 before his recent retirement. As part of the regular course of matters, the EPA would release TAG funds to fulfill the associated invoices, but the EPA Region IV office in Atlanta sent a letter in March telling GEC the organization was in noncompliance and would not receive the full amount of funds requested for work conducted July- September 2018.
In essence, the EPA accused GEC and deFur of trying to obtain funds under this program for actions “related to lawsuits or other legal actions and reopening or challenging final EPA decisions, such as records of decision.”
Specifically, the letter questions costs from “preparing and submitting comments challenging the EPA’s final action selecting an interim record of decision (IROD) for Operable Unit 1 (OU1) at the site in June 2017 and requesting the IROD be reopened in a legal action filed in the Southern District of Georgia by the United States Department of Justice on behalf of the EPA and Hercules LLC.”
In his letter to EPA Region IV Administrator Mary Walker on May 29, deFur said the EPA is flatly wrong on a number of its points. He said EPA hasn’t produced any evidence he used the words “reopen the IROD” to the courts or to the community.
“My comments repeat critiques of the EPA decision documents that I made at earlier stages in the process and do not, I repeat do not, in any place or forum call for re-opening the decision, as asserted by EPA,” deFur wrote. “My comments were criticisms of the weaknesses and errors in the EPA document, as permitted in regulations. The role of a technical advisor is to critique the technical documents.”
The EPA regional grants and audit management section chief stated in the agency’s letter that it would not cover 100 percent of deFur’s costs preparing and submitting comments to the proposed consent decree that’s lodged in federal court, 70 percent of costs associated with a community presentation in July 2018, 35 percent of the costs involved with the creation of a September 2018 technical report, and 35 percent of the costs involved with a July 2018 technical report.
All of these refusals were — in the most general fashion — according to the EPA because deFur challenged EPA statements. In his reply, deFur said that after working more than 20 years in eight different EPA regions while serving as a technical advisor, he’d never seen “such an egregious abuse of EPA oversight of TAG projects and activities. The role of the technical advisor is to support the community and not to rubber-stamp documents, positions or statements from EPA or contractors.
“This EPA action seems to be intended to have a chilling effect on community involvement and public participation, and as such is contrary to the intent of Congress in including the TAG program in the Superfund law. EPA’s action amount to ‘strong-arm’ tactics to quash or quell public comments on EPA work at Superfund sites.”
Rachael Thompson, executive director of the GEC, said Wednesday the organization responded to the EPA letter and worked with the agency to make certain most expenses incurred during the third quarter of 2018 were covered by TAG funds. GEC itself paid deFur for other costs considered non-reimbursable.
“The GEC is not aware of any other instances where the EPA has denied reimbursement because of the real or perceived challenges to EPA decisions,” Thompson said.