Tuesday’s forecast calls for the VB 10,000 to rear its towering, hulking, imposing yellow form in the St. Simons Sound.
That’s right, the massive crane vessel that is tasked with dismantling and dismissing the 656-foot-long shipwrecked Golden Ray from local waters very likely could arrive on that day, Unified Command announced Friday.
Of course, like all forecasts, the much-anticipated arrival of the vital mega-machine is contingent on the weather’s cooperation, Unified Command said. Still, the odds would appear favorable.
Clear skies and mild winds are forecast Monday and Tuesday along the coast in the Golden Isles, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. The offshore forecast for the Georgia Coast calls for winds of 10 to 17 mph, seas at 2 to 4 feet and obliging 3-foot swells.
“As soon as Tuesday is what our salvage division is estimating based on weather reports from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration),” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, a spokesman for Unified Command. “Just to be clear, it is an estimate, it’s a window.”
The VB 10,000 has been docked at the Port of Fernandina since early July, when the crane vessel arrived from its home port at Sabine Pass, Texas. The 255-foot-high dual-hulled vessel could embark for St. Simons as early as Monday, when swells subside in the wake of Hurricane Epsilon’s trek up the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Himes said.
Powered by its four 1,000 hp thruster engines, the VB 10,000’s voyage from Fernandina to the St. Simons Sound could take 12 to 24 hours, Himes said. Escorting the VB 10,000 will be the tugboats Crosby Star and Crosby Leader, which also are docked at the Port of Fernandina near the Georgia/Florida line.
Upon arrival the VB 10,000 has much preparation and work to do before the actual cutting begins. It will enter through a gate into the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier that contractors spent months constructing around the shipwreck. The barrier features sturdy mesh netting supported by 40 pairs of steel pilings. A system of floating booms that rise and fall with the tides lines, the surface of the barrier is intended to stop leaking oil.
Once inside the barrier, the dual-hulled VB 10,000 will straddle the shipwreck. The 314-foot-wide by 277-feet-long vessel will be moored to an anchoring system to steady it in the swift tidal currents of the St. Simons Sound during the cutting.
The mooring system consists of four anchors weighing 6 to 7 tons, along with a trio of 79-foot steel piles. These piles are being driven deep into the sound’s sandy bottom, with only about three feet sticking out above the sea floor.
Once all preparations are complete, the VB 10,000 will use its powerful system of winches and motors to cut up through the ship’s hull with 400-foot-long anchor chains. It will cut the ship into eight pieces. Each cut could take up to 24 hours, and once the action commences it cannot cease until completion. It will be loud, Unified Command cautions.
The net barrier will catch any debris shaken loose, such as any of the 4,200 vehicles that were in the cargo hold when the Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019.
The crane vessel will then hoist the separated piece of ship onto an awaiting barge for removal.
Unified Command said it could take a week to 10 days between each cut.
“The arrival of the VB 10,000 has been highly anticipated,” said Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez, federal on-scene coordinator. “It’s a very capable asset implementing the latest in heavy-lifting technology for marine environments. The vessel is a critical component to our removal plan that ensures the safety of our responders and the public as we move forward and remove the Golden Ray.”
When not working aboard the VB 10,000, its crew of 50 will continue to be sequestered at the Epworth By The Sea retreat and conference center. They are among 100 essential workers being housed in sequestration at the facility to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, as work grows nearer, Unified Command reminds boaters that the safety zone around the Golden Ray has been expanded from 50 yards to 150 yards.
Flying drones over the wreck site is strictly forbidden, Unified Command said.