Next year — maybe, possibly, if the fates allow — red snapper season in federal Atlantic waters from North Carolina to the Florida Keys could be different than this year’s consecutive weekends in July.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council closed out its March meeting Friday morning on Jekyll Island and took up the idea advanced by its Snapper-Grouper Committee earlier in the week.
According to the report submitted by the committee, the members “discussed possibly modifying the definition of ‘weekends’ for the recreational sector to allow more flexibility in 2020 and future red snapper seasons in the South Atlantic.”
Several fishermen who attended the public comment session Wednesday said that while they appreciated the open season this year, they preferred it not begin in July during a prime spawning period.
The discussion began with a question of which days to use — if there are five recreational days, could the second two be Saturday-Sunday instead of Friday-Saturday, or could there be days spread over three or more consecutive weekends?
That then raised administrative procedure concerns.
“If you’re going to start making choices about different days and different combinations, I really think that needs to go out for public comment,” said Roy Crabtree, the NOAA Fisheries regional administrator.
Several people brought up the reality that no matter the choice, someone’s going to be upset for some reason.
“When we had the discussion, it was with five days, could we have made it Saturday-Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Saturday, do it over three weekends primarily for weather purposes,” said Doug Haymans, director of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division. “That was kind of where we were asking the flexibility.”
Crabtree said he thought that deviated too far from the language in the governing rule, but deferred to NOAA general counsel Monica Smith-Brunello, who agreed with him.
“There was a lot of discussion, I recall, on Amendment 28, on what was the best time period,” Smith-Brunello said. “I think you even heard it here — ‘this is during spawning season, why don’t we pick some other time?’ ‘You split the commercial season,’ ‘why don’t we do all kinds of things?’”
She suggested going about the process using a framework for 2020 that could allow for flexibility.
That led to discussions on how to project catch rates with open season dates in the spring or fall, allowing for bad weather during those seasons and how it might affect the catch, and using data to forecast distantly ahead in a fashion that in spirit isn’t far removed from the Farmers’ Almanac. Council members also again discussed Friday-Saturday versus Saturday-Sunday, whether there should be expansion into weekdays, or five or six consecutive Saturdays as a way to game the weather.
While historical data in general shows weekends perform significantly better, people tend to make special plans when a season is as short as five or six days.
“We don’t have anything super-specific, we just have this, allow more flexibility and heard people who want to look at the springtime, heard people who want to look at it in the summer, heard people who want to look at it in the fall/winter,” SAFMC Chairwoman Jessica McCawley said. “I also heard spread it out over as many weekends/weeks as possible, even if that’s only one day in those particular weeks or weekends. So — it’s not bad, I just don’t know if we have enough specificity to finalize at the next meeting, and that’s OK.”
She said a good idea would be to have staff gather information and report back on various options.
“I can go back and get more information from (the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute) and develop what is the feasibility of sampling, and we might not be able to finalize it in June,” McCawley said. “We might have to finalize it in September, which takes another meeting — might not be in place for 2020 — but if the season’s in the fall, maybe it is. Maybe it is OK.”
As of now, the plan is to remove the specification that if projections indicate the season would be three days or less, then there would be no season that year, and modify the start dates for both recreational and commercial sectors.