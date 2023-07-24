Food truck corner opens on Norwich

The corner of Norwich and Fourth streets was alive on Saturday with the sounds of music and families having fun, and the smells of a variety of food trucks.
It was the grand opening of the Food Truck Corner and Bizarre, a new collaborative venture between local food trucks and mobile food kitchens, said Monica Whitehead, owner of Messy Buns.
“It’s to bring some variety to Brunswick. I feel like there’s not a lot here,” Whitehead said.
It’s not just a one-off event, though. Whitehead said she’s scheduling food trucks on the corner on a daily basis. The food truck corner will open at 11 a.m. every day, but when it closes depends on what food trucks are there that day. Every Sunday, she said Messy Buns will post a weekly schedule on its Facebook page and in The News’ Community Calendar.
Every day will feature a different truck, along with other food and craft vendors. Whitehead said the idea is to create a flea market-style environment as well as a community gathering spot.
Whitehead said her business, Messy Buns, will be there some days. Others, it might be Robbin’s Nest, La Taqueria Oaxaqueña, Island Ice and more. Every business involved will be local, she said.
Starting the enterprise on Norwich Street was also partly a strategic move, she said. That corridor was once a major commercial district.
It’s fallen far from what it once was, but recent years have seen more people coming to that part of town to start new business ventures.
She pointed to Fat & Fine Crab shack, which just moved to 3300 Norwich St. and rebranded its original location at 2412 Norwich to Crab-N-Go.
Ideally, the venture will bring not only good food to that area of town, but also spur more economic development and create more jobs.