The inflation in food prices that has hit the pocketbooks of households around the country has taken its toll on a local food distribution outfit.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has cut its monthly mobile food pantry back to once per quarter because the increase in the consumer price of food.

More from this section

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.