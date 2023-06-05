The inflation in food prices that has hit the pocketbooks of households around the country has taken its toll on a local food distribution outfit.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has cut its monthly mobile food pantry back to once per quarter because the increase in the consumer price of food.
“Our goal is to feed people, and we want everyone fed,” said Jennifer Floyd, the Brunswick branch manager of Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. “But unfortunately it does take funding, and the food prices are very high right now.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported last week that food-at-home prices, how much food costs at grocery stores, are increasing more slowly than they did last year at just 0.1% from March to April. But that is still 7.1% higher than they were in April 2022, according to the USDA’s Food Price Outlook for May. The agency predicts all food prices, whether at home or at a restaurant, to increase between 4.9% and 7.5% in 2023.
That is a smaller increase than what the country saw in 2022 when all food prices increased by 9.9%. Grocery store prices increased more steeply at a rate of 11.4% in 2022, the USDA report said.
Those increases make it more challenging for Second Harvest to distribute fresh, frozen and non-perishable food items, Floyd said.
But even as the mobile food pantry pulls back from once-a-month distributions, there are other options for people who need to feed their families, she said.
“We’re never going to turn someone away,” Floyd said. “We don’t want anyone in our community go hungry.”
Twice monthly — on the fourth Wednesday of the month and the fourth Friday of every month — Second Harvest hosts mini-mobile food pantries. The fourth-Wednesday event is from 10 a.m. to noon at Driftwood Mobile Home Park, 1027 Old Jesup Road, and the fourth-Friday event from 10 a.m. to noon at the Royal Inn, 5252 New Jesup Highway.
The quarterly mobile food pantry will continue to be at the North Glynn Complex, 622 Harry Driggers Boulevard, the same location where the monthly distributions were held.
Second Harvest is funded in part by shared maintenance fees that other agencies pay when stocking their own food pantries. Donated items from food drives go into a non-perishable pantry at the Second Harvest facility in Brunswick. Partner agencies like Sparrow’s Nest, Saved by Grace and others can shop there and purchase food for less than 20 cents per pound to stock their own pantries, Floyd said.
Those fees go to cover expenses like staffing and operations at the facility at 134 Indigo Drive in Brunswick, Floyd said.
Floyd said monetary donations made directly to the nonprofit organization play a huge role in the food bank’s ability to serve local people in need. She encouraged anyone who wants to support the mission of Second Harvest to go online to HelpEndHunger.org and click on the donate button.
“Or you can also drop a check off at the building,” Floyd said.
People who need help finding food can also use the website by clicking on the Find Food link at the top of the homepage, Floyd said.
“If someone needs food, we will make sure they are fed,” she said.