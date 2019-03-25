Apothecary’s roots can be traced to medieval times when practitioners sold medicines created to treat a variety of ailments.
Chris Gantt and his staff have taken that philosophy to present day with their new business, Reids Apothecary, scheduled to open in on Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick in about two weeks. But the medicines sold to customers will be in the form of healthy meals, signature cocktails, freshly prepare desserts and superb service by a well-trained wait staff.
Gantt believes the downtown business district is growing and he wants to be part of it, but there is still much to be desired.
“We believe in downtown Brunswick,” he said. “The area is booming, but people are looking for something different.”
The goal of the more than 20 employees at the restaurant is to cater to their customers with a wide variety of meals ranging from Southern cuisine to those with a flair of the exotic. The goal is to provide diners with a memorable experience that will make the restaurant a destination throughout the region.
All the meals, including desserts, are prepared from scratch to ensure diners have a memorable dining experience, said Robert Rome, head chef.
“The attention to detail is important,” he said. “We really care about every aspect of the guest experience.”
The menu will include everything from jerk shrimp, plantain-based with sweet potatoes to vegetarian meals such as beets and mash, a meal that would even satisfy a carnivore.
“If you treat is like meat, it tastes like meat,” Rome said of the beets and mash dinner.
One of the unique features of the new restaurant that Gantt believes will be popular is the speakeasy that will be open at limited times at night.
The speakeasy is in a hidden back room accessible through a sliding bookshelf near the rear of the main dining area.
The speakeasy is a Prohibition-era themed bar with staff dressed in period clothing similar to what was worn in the 1920s. The speakeasy will have a limited menu and a wide variety of whiskeys from across the world. The mixologist will serve some of the classic cocktails while live blues and jazz bands entertain the crowd.
Patrons will be given a skeleton key with a password to get into the speakeasy, Gantt said.
“This is a secret but we want it to be well known,” he said. “This will really be an experience back here. It will blow you over the edge.”