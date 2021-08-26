Glynn County Schools’ nutrition department will begin offering a drive-thru meal service next week while school buildings are closed to students due to the rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The school district entered the “red” level of operations this week, and all students will begin distance learning Monday, which will continue through Sept. 10.
The meal distributions will serve all children ages 18 and younger from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. on Sept.1 and Sept. 8.
Distributions will be set up at Altama, Burroughs-Molette, Satilla Marsh, St. Simons and Sterling elementary schools and at Brunswick High School.
The distribution will include five breakfast meals and five lunch meals, and will be provided to all students who come on-site to pick food up.
Parents and guardians can also pick up meals for their children, but there will be a limit of four meal packets for those without children present.
The drive-thru meal service will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.
According to the district’s “Return to School Framework” created for this academic year, a systemwide move into the “red” level of operations occurs when the percentage of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reach 3% or more of the district’s population of students and staff.
Glynn County Schools will provide an update no later than Sept. 10 on when schools will return to in-person learning based on COVID-19 data collected by each school.
Attendance is optional today and Friday, and distance learning through Google Classroom will begin Monday and will take place during regular school hours.
Middle and high school students will follow their daily school schedule, and elementary schools will provide families with scheduling information.
Families are asked to continue reporting positive COVID-19 cases to schools.
Middle school sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume. High school sports and bands will continue under modification and restrictions that will include daily COVID-19 screenings.
No classes will be held Sept. 3-6 for the Labor Day weekend.
Families are asked to direct any questions to their school.