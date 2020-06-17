Food distribution to begin at 10 a.m.

America’s Second Harvest will host a food distribution at 10 a.m. today at College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus.

The delivery area is located at the campus entrance across from Brunswick High.

The distribution will follow social distancing guidelines and will be drive-thru only. Participants are asked to have one family in each vehicle.

Organizers also ask participants not to arrive early, as doing so can create traffic problems that interrupt efficient food distribution.

The one person per car rule is to adhere with current social distancing guidelines.

— The Brunswick News

