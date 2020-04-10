Families arrived in cars before 6 a.m., and they parked and waited.
By 9 a.m. Thursday, the food distribution hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia was in full swing, and the hundreds in line were able to move forward and begin receiving food.
Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, had asked participants not to arrive early, but she understands there’s a great need in the community, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic pain.
“The virus has caused so many people to be out of work, and this is going to take a while for people to recover,” she said. “It’s not going to be all gone in a month. We’re going to be doing this for quite some time to get everybody back on track.”
The food distribution took place at the food bank’s office in Brunswick. National Guardsmen, stationed in Brunswick through an executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp, kept the lines of cars moving efficiently forward. Vehicle trunks were popped open as they approached the delivery truck, where 700 boxes of food were stacked.
Wearing face masks and plastic gloves, Guardsmen placed a box of food in every family’s vehicle.
“The procedure is supposed to be enter at Sidney Lanier (Rd.) and exit at Airport Industrial (Blvd.),” Morton said.
The distribution was supported by Brunswick High School alumnus Darius Slay, who plays professional football for the Philadelphia Eagles. Slay became involved through his connection with Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Soccer.
Williams, along with volunteers from the outreach program, helped deliver 300 meals Thursday to families without transportation.
Volunteers at the distribution followed social distancing guidelines and remained spread far apart.
America’s Second Harvest is able to offer distributions with the support of community donations, Morton said.
“Thankfully, we have the food available,” she said. “And as long as people donate to the food bank, we’ll be able to continue to buy the food in bulk through Feeding America and continue to provide food.”
Every $1 donation to the food bank can buy five meals for those in need. Donations can be mailed to the food bank at 134 Indigo Drive, Brunswick, GA, 31525.