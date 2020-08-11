America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus.
The event is sponsored by Coastal Outreach Soccer and will end when food runs out.
The delivery area will be the location on campus across from Brunswick High.
The distribution will follow social distancing guidelines and will be drive-through only. Participants are asked to have one family in each vehicle.
Organizers also ask participants not to arrive early as doing so can create traffic problems that interrupt the distribution.
