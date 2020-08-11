America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus.

The event is sponsored by Coastal Outreach Soccer and will end when food runs out.

The delivery area will be the location on campus across from Brunswick High. 

The distribution will follow social distancing guidelines and will be drive-through only. Participants are asked to have one family in each vehicle. 

Organizers also ask participants not to arrive early as doing so can create traffic problems that interrupt the distribution.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Erase the damage from summer

Erase the damage from summer

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter, healthier skin. Being in a beach community leads to a lot of time being spent outdoors, and…