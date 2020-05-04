Food distribution planned for Wednesday

College of Coastal Georgia and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution at its Brunswick campus Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The distribution will follow social distancing guidelines and will be drive-thru only.

Participants are asked to have one family in each vehicle. Organizers also ask participants not to arrive and line up early, as doing so will create traffic problems.

The distribution is possible thanks in part to an anonymous Glynn County donor.

— The Brunswick News

