America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution at 9 a.m. Wednesday to aid Glynn County families in need.
The distribution is sponsored by the Torras Foundation and will be held at the local food bank, located at 134 Indigo Drive.
This will be a drive-thru distribution, and food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, said Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
To ensure the safety of all involved, the food bank issued a few guidelines Monday.
Participants are asked not to arrive early. Volunteers will be on hand to direct cars to the distribution point, and traffic will only run one way.
Drivers should enter on Sidney Lanier Drive and exit on Airport Industrial Blvd.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Everyone is to remain inside their vehicle. As they approach the distribution point, drivers will pop their vehicle trunk. Volunteers will then place the food inside the trunk.
One box of food will be given to each family, and only one family should be in each car.
America's Second Harvest plans to continue hosting food distributions to support families during the COVID-19 public health crisis, Morton said. The most recent local distribution took place April 10 and served 1,000 families. Those who participated in that distribution are asked to allow other families to benefit from this week's event.
Those interested in making monetary donations to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia can call 912-261-7979 or mail checks to the food bank at 134 Indigo Drive, Brunswick, GA, 31525.