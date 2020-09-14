Food distribution planned for Wednesday
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glynn Place Mall. The distribution will end when all food has been given out.
Participants should enter the distribution site via the entrance at Altama Connector and Merchants Way. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic and put food directly into trunks.
Those wishing to donate to Second Harvest can do so by going online at www.helpendhunger.org or by mailing a donation to 134 Indigo Drive, Brunswick.
Every $1 donated will provide five meals for someone in need of food.