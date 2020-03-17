Food distribution planned for Friday
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia plans to host a food distribution Friday in response to the temporary closure of local schools and potential food shortage related to COVID-19.
The distribution location has not been announced yet.
Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, said that people will not be allowed to get out of their vehicles during the drive-thru distribution and that volunteers will place the food directly into vehicle trunks.
This measure aims to follow the advised practices of preventing virus spread.
Those with questions can call 912-261-7979.
— The Brunswick News