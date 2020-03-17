Food distribution planned for Friday

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia plans to host a food distribution Friday in response to the temporary closure of local schools and potential food shortage related to COVID-19.

The distribution location has not been announced yet.

Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, said that people will not be allowed to get out of their vehicles during the drive-thru distribution and that volunteers will place the food directly into vehicle trunks.

This measure aims to follow the advised practices of preventing virus spread.

Those with questions can call 912-261-7979.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Details revealed over Sea Island labor law violations

Details revealed over Sea Island labor law violations

New details are available about the nature of Sea Island Acquisition’s federal labor law violations, which first emerged in 2018. The U.S. Department of Labor turned over documents Thursday related to a Freedom of Information Act request The News filed in August 2018, which show the investig…