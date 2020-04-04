America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution April 9 at its office, 134 Indigo Drive in Brunswick.

The distribution is sponsored by Darius Slay, a Brunswick High graduate and Philadelphia Eagles football player.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be drive-thru only, and participants are asked not to line up early. Doing so will prevent trucks from being able to deliver the food.

Those with questions can call 912-261-7979.

— The Brunswick News

