America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution April 9 at its office, 134 Indigo Drive in Brunswick.
The distribution is sponsored by Darius Slay, a Brunswick High graduate and Philadelphia Eagles football player.
The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be drive-thru only, and participants are asked not to line up early. Doing so will prevent trucks from being able to deliver the food.
Those with questions can call 912-261-7979.
— The Brunswick News