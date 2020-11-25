Whether a family decides to go traditional or explore new tastes, Thanksgiving is a time when the food brings everyone together.
At least according to Francisco Jiménez, executive chef at Halyards, and Timothy Lensch, executive chef at Georgia Sea Grill, both on St. Simons Island.
“Doing what I do, (the food) is priority No. 1,” Jiménez said. “There’s high expectations from friends and family to eat food a professional chef cooked for them.”
Thanksgiving offers an opportunity to relax, catch up and bond with family and friends. After Halloween, it’s Jiménez’s favorite time of the year.
“It’s all centered around the meal, family and football,” Jiménez said.
His gatherings include family and friends, for whom he likes to cook up something “untraditional.” This year it’s paella, a rice-based Spanish dish not very distantly related to jambalaya or low-country boil.
While it is a good bit removed from the traditional turkey dinner, Jiménez said he’ll try to keep it in-season.
“We’re going to use probably some turkey wings to give it that turkey flavor. Probably put some chorizo in there,” Jiménez said.
It’s a one-pot dish, he explained, that’s not too difficult to prepare and lets him keep the ball rolling and on the untraditional trend. But what’s important, he said, is it sets the stage for Thanksgiving.
“Think about the reaction people have when someone brings out the turkey and goes to carve it,” Jiménez said. “The ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ and the joy food brings people in general.”
It’s not in the usual form, but Jiménez said that doesn’t really matter. Food is the foundation of Thanksgiving, but it’s just that. What matters is everything built on top.
“I think food is a commonality that everyone has,” Jiménez said. “Everyone can have a conversation about food, and we can all find a bond with it in some form or fashion, but just being able to come together, a lot of people haven’t been able to come together, especially this year.
“Food can definitely evoke memories and thoughts. You remember the dish your mother made, and you try to make it like her. That has something to it. Food speaks to people. Find something that speaks to you.”
Chef Lensch said much the same. Where Jiménez is going for a more exotic take on Thanksgiving, Lensch said he and his family prefer the usual: turkey, stuffing, casseroles, squash, green bean, sweet potato soufflé, mashed potatoes, etc.
“When it comes to the food, you have your traditional stuff, but every family’s different and every family has adapted to their comfort level over the years,” Lensch said.
Despite the difference in their dinner plans, Lensch said the meaning behind Thanksgiving is the same. Whether it’s the family get-together or the “friendsgiving,” an alternative celebration that’s entered the popular lexicon in recent years, the only requirement is that the food is good.
“Being in the South, in this area, there’s always a low-country boil happening, an oyster roast, being on the coast and having the accessibility to the coast to make it happen,” he said. “But I’ve noticed with friendsgivings, that’s where I’ve seen it bust out of the traditional. I’ve seen roasted meats, pork butts, brisket.”