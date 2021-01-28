Uncertainty surrounds the future of the D. Ray James Prison in Folkston since the announcement by federal prison officials last year that it was scheduled for closure.
The announcement prompted U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, to help negotiate an agreement last fall to keep the prison open until at least early 2021.
Now, local officials are waiting to learn the prison’s future and the 350 jobs at stake if it closes.
Charlton County Administrator Hampton Raulerson said he hasn’t been told anything about the status of the privately run prison holding federal inmates.
But Raulerson said a decision by President Biden not to renew Justice Department contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities may have sealed the prison’s fate — at least as a facility detaining federal prisoners.
When the prison first opened in 1998, it housed about 1,800 state inmates. Two years later, after an expansion of the facility, the state inmates were moved and an agreement was signed with the federal prison system. As many as 2,500 federal inmates have been held at the prison.
“Maybe the state will be interested in the facility,” he said.
Carter did not express optimism federal inmates would be housed at D. Ray James Prison much longer.
“President Biden signing an executive order to shutter private prisons is a political move that will directly impact the First District in a negative way,” Carter said. “D. Ray James in Folkston supports hundreds of jobs and is the backbone of the local economy.
“Moving forward, I will continue working to find alternative contracts so the people of Folkston and the surrounding areas don’t suffer due to the Biden administration’s politically motived actions.”