State health officials confirmed a coronavirus case in Charlton County, the first in the region, but officials are still waiting for the results of the test of a patient at the Brunswick hospital.
The 29-year-old Folkston woman was hospitalized last week at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys. She has since been released, said Laura Young, a hospital spokesperson.
Folkston, the county seat of Charlton County, is 50 miles south of Brunswick.
Young said the confirmed case will not result in any precautions other than the ones the health system has in effect now.
Health officials are asking anyone who believes they have contracted COVID-19 to contact their primary care physician or the hospital emergency room before visiting either so preparations can be made, she said.
The Folkston woman had two family members who worked in Charlton County schools and came in contact with students. Schools in Charlton, Camden and Glynn counties have closed as public safety concerns continue to rise about the potential spread of the virus.
It is unknown when health official will receive the test results of the patient hospitalized in Brunswick.
The hospital has changed its visitor policy in response to the public health emergency.
• Visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Patients will only be allowed one visitor at a time and visitors must be 18 or older.
• Visitors may be asked to submit to a brief health screening to ensure they don’t have coronavirus symptoms. Anyone showing signs of illness such as fever, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave.
• No flower or gift deliveries will be allowed.
• Only one visitor is allowed to accompany an emergency care patient in the treatment area.
• No visitors are allowed at the senior care centers in Brunswick and St. Marys, with the exception of immediate family members visiting loved ones who are critically ill or in other special circumstances.
• Only one visitor will be allowed with a patient in Southeast Georgia Physician Associates offices and immediate care centers.
The health system is also part of a task force created in Camden County to form a unified response to the potential impacts of coronavirus on residents.
Camden County officials have joined forces with the health system, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and the cities of Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 50 percent between Saturday and Sunday, jumping to 99 total.
“All Camden County residents are urged to practice social distancing and avoid close contact with people who are sick,” health officials are urging. “This is especially important for people who are higher risk of getting very sick, including people with compromised immune systems and senior citizens.”