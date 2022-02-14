Flowers and foliage drive business

There’s something to be said for repurposing a building. After the previous occupants, an oil-change business, moved out, Tamby and Dave Anderson, and their new business, Picket Fence Gardens, moved in and created a space that bears little resemblance to anything automotive-related, other than the roll-up doors that are left open on all but the coldest days.
A variety of flowers and foliage fill the greenhouse-like space from floor to ceiling, and among them can be found Tamby, and maybe a dog or two. It’s an inviting space, light-filled and with a variety of unique gift ideas and garden accessories among the botanicals.
In business for a year, the Andersons specialize in offering plants for both indoors and outdoors.
Tamby’s love for growing things is not new.
“My enjoyment of the botanical world began in my early 20s,” she said. “I was a young mother, and enjoyed decorating our home with greenery, which ultimately led to landscaping plants – both evergreen and flowering.”
Gardening, she said, is her escape.
“(It’s a) natural instinct to care for nature and a passion which I believe is God-given,” she explained. “Over the years I have cut grass, installed landscape plants, planted pots and color beds for clients, worked for garden centers and enjoyed building the landscape in my own yard.”
Caring for the greenery around her is second nature.
“I literally deadhead plants in front of restaurants and stores,” she said. “I can’t help myself and usually do it before even thinking – drives my husband crazy.”
In addition to having a great inventory of flowering plants and greenery, Tamby can also help customers with floral arrangements.
She encourages do-it-yourself flower arrangers to come by and see her, and enjoys helping inexperienced gardeners get off on the right foot.
For interior plants, Tamby suggests philodendron, dracaenas and ficus. For outdoors, flax lily (an evergreen), zinnias for spring, summer and fall color and snapdragons for fall through spring.
“My first love has always been potted plants, however, in the last several years, I have been asked by family and friends to create flower arrangements for their special occasions,” she said. “I do not carry fresh flowers in the store on a daily basis, however, I can order fresh flowers for customers and they usually arrive within a day or two.”
Breakout:
Picket Fence Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. When the time changes, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Picket Fence Gardens is at 5460 New Jesup Highway, in Brunswick. There’s currently no website, but the company can be found on Facebook and Instagram.