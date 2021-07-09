Tropical Storm Elsa’s high winds and heavy rain met the high tide about 8 p.m. making for a miserable early evening for Brunswick.
Multiple streets flooded and some residential areas were without power until well past midnight as business owners in the 1300 block of Newcastle Street worked to keep the water out.
City Commissioner Julie Martin said the water in the block was just above her knees as she helped erect barricades to keep vehicles from plowing through the flood and pushing a wake that would have sent water into buildings.
Martin said the City Commission met by Zoom Wednesday night because of the weather, but she couldn’t finish the meeting because her power went out. With no way to continue, she went downtown to check on businesses.
Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, said she was glad to see Martin and several other officials out and about examining the flood. She praised Martin for helping.
Like Martin, Bates said her house on the south end had no power so she stayed at the restaurant with some customers.
“We have power, we have alcohol and there’s air-conditioning,’’ she said.
Power was restored at Martin’s home at 4:30 a.m.
“It’s toe-curling to go through that,’’ Martin said of the flood. “When you’ve got high tides and that much rain, where does the water go?”
That’s what some business owners want figured out. Trey Tait of Tait Lawn Products said there was a time when the streets would contain high water but no more. He blamed part of it on the repeated paving that put a high crown in the middle of Newcastle Street leaving the water no place to go but the sidewalks and stores. At the same time, areas have been paved for parking sent more runoff into the streets, he said.
He was also derisive of the storm water drainage project of several years ago that resulted in streets turning into mud for months on end without much improvement.
“That Mickey Mouse plumbing job can’t handle it,’’ he said, pointing toward Old City Hall.
Tait said he came to the store and put things above the reach of the little water that came in so the store was open for business at 8 a.m.
A couple of businesses down the street learned a lesson from the floods of last September and protected their doors with plastic sheeting.
“We had water coming through the ceiling and walls,’’ said Jenny Van’T-Land of Mox Shop, a new home goods and lifestyle store.
Next door at Grace Graffiti, Whitney Herndon said she had minimal issues because she, too, sandbagged against the flood.
“Our concern is really … the constant threat of a flood,’’ she said.
The businesses want the city to address it and Mayor Cornell Harvey said he is hopeful for a solution.
Although L Street flooded again east of MLK Jr. Boulevard, Harvey said the water subsided with the tide.
Like Martin, Harvey said there’s no place for the water to go when the tide is in.
“I think we’ve got L Street engineered pretty good. It’s hard for our residents to hear that. They don’t want any flooding at all,’’ he said.
It always seems to be the same places, including College Park, he said. Harvey said water got into one house that he knew of there and that the city has sought a solution for years.
The city decided to apply for a grant to correct the College Park drainage, but, the exasperated Harvey said, “Now we’re waiting on the grant.”
If most homes were spared damage, many autos were not. Police Chief Kevin Jones said officers answered more than 15 calls to vehicles stalled in flood waters. The east end of the F.J. Torras Causeway was under water as was most of U.S. 17 at the intersection. The streets around Southeast Georgia Health System were flooded.
So many residential streets were flooded that drivers could find no detours around water and some paid the price with cars stalled and water inside.
Trees were an issue too. Jones said one household evacuated when tree limbs fell on the house and knocked down power lines that arced.