Although it was never announced, the National Flood Insurance Program technically went dark for an abbreviated time in recent weeks.
Funding for it and other federal programs remained in limbo for about an hour Sept. 30, until President Trump signed a House resolution extending federal support. The resolution extends funding for the federal flood program a year, until Sept. 30, 2021, but extends government support for other programs only through Dec. 31.
When Congress will get around to reauthorizing NFIP, keeping it afloat without the need for periodic extensions, remains to be seen. The most it’s been able to do since 2017 is approve temporary support, which it’s done more than a dozen times.
The difference this time around is the length of the extension.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, whose district includes more than 50,000 flood insurance policies, says changes proposed in Congress to the program are holding up reauthorization.
The two political parties have different ideas how a revised flood insurance program should be funded.
Hurricanes, engorged rivers and other national disasters are keeping the program deep in the red.
“Significant reforms remain difficult because of differences in premium caps, privatization and overall costs,” Carter said. “While Republicans have sought ways to reform the program’s increasing costs and bring in more of the private market to reduce premiums, Democrats have largely opposed that.”
The House Financial Services Committee unanimously passed H.R. 3167, which would have reformed NFIP last summer. It proved to be a lost cause.
“It was never brought to the floor by the Democratic leadership,” Carter said. “If there is going to be a serious effort to enact NFIP reforms, it must be done so in a clean, bipartisan process, but Democratic leadership is not willing to make it happen.”
Democrats hold the majority of seats in the House.
The program is especially important to Carter, who cited policy and coverage figures compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages the program. As of July 31, there were 53,554 flood insurance policies in effect in the counties that make up Carter’s 1st District. Combined, they provide a total coverage of $15.5 billion.
The district includes Glynn and all bordering counties.
While Carter is eager for NFIP to be reauthorized, he appreciates the length of the latest extension.
“The long term extension provides certainty to endangered communities, especially during this extremely uncertain time during the pandemic,” Carter said. “I have been advocating for months to provide some stability in the program as we work to make long-term reforms.”
Before the pandemic, reacting to concerns from members of Congress, FEMA agreed to delay implementation of its new premium cost formula, dubbed Risk Rating 2.0, until October 2021. It will further analyze and study the new formula during the delay.
As currently written, the proposed rating system will result in higher premiums for many policyholders.
FEMA also is taking steps to alleviate any burden the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing.
“An example of some relief provided during the pandemic is their announcement in March that they would be extending the grace period for policy renewals from 30 to 120 days,” Carter said.
None of this in any way changes the debate over the future funding of federal flood insurance.
“We need Democrats to come to the table and work with us to make the flood insurance program viable in the long-term,” said Jenni Sweat, spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. “Until then, Congress will be forced to pass short-term extensions.”