Glynn County property owners received good news last week when a reduction in the flood insurance Community Rating System was announced, which will lower the rate 5 percent over the next three years.
But there’s some bad news. The Community Rating System is not the only factor that determines the cost of flood insurance.
A new Risk Rating 2.0 will go into effect Oct. 1 that Brian Turner, vice president of Turner & Associates Insurance, said will be a “drastic change in the overall pricing of flood insurance policies,” which are set by the federal government.
“For existing customers who have flood insurance, most will see modest price increases beginning in April,” he said. “The government is capping the amount of the increase so it is a certain percentage increase each year. We have seen some get a pricing decrease; however, that is certainly the exception and not the rule in this case.”
It will be even more costly for new flood insurance customers or people buying homes because Turner said there will be no capping of rates for them.
“Beginning Oct. 1, they will pay the full cost of the flood policy,” he said. “In my example before, a home that was previously $500 in flood premiums will be $2,100. New home buyers and individuals purchasing flood first time will be the first to be impacted by the new rates.”
Turner estimates 75 to 90 percent of the county “will be paying substantially more in flood insurance premiums in the years to come.”
“Should consumers have an issue with this, we suggest reaching out to their senators and congressmen to lobby the federal government to change,” Turner said.
Realtor Sherrye Gibbs, managing member/qualifying broker with Sea Palms Coastal Realty, said she recently learned about Risk Rating 2.0 and said it has potential to impact the local real estate market, but she does’t believe it will hurt the local market.
She said everyone who lives in the Golden Isles should have flood insurance, even if they live in a zone where it’s not required by insurance carriers.
The goal of the rate increases is to make the national flood insurance program financially solvent instead of costing taxpayers billions of dollars over the past several decades.
“I don’t think it will affect housing sales,” she said. “Where are you going to find a house in the Golden Isles (that) won’t potentially need flood insurance?”