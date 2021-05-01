A training officer at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynn County pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Brunswick to assaulting a fellow Customs and Border Protection employee, according to the U.S. Justice Department’s Southern District of Georgia.
Roberto Baptiste, 37, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer or employee in connection with an incident that occurred at FLETC on Nov. 5, 2018.
The charge carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and up to $250,000 in fines.
A sentencing date for Baptiste has not yet been scheduled.
“All workers have a right to do their jobs without fear of harassment or assault,” said David Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “This prosecution sends a clear message that such violations will not be tolerated.”
A Customs and Border Protection agent, Baptiste was working as a trainer at FLETC when he assaulted the fellow border protection agent, the DOJ said.
“DHS employees are held to the highest standards of professional conduct,” said Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari. “There is no place among the dedicated professionals of DHS for individuals who cannot respect the law or their colleagues.”