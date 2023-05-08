The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick will soon be able to house more students inside the gated Glynco base.
“FLETC is in the process of completing a new dormitory at the Glynco campus that will increase on-center housing capacity by an additional 400 beds,” said Alan Shefveland, branch chief, Office of Public Affairs, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers.
Shefveland did not provide a date when the beds will become available. As of April 2021, FLETC could house upwards of 2,300 students on base, a number cut in half during the COVID-19 pandemic when dorm occupancy was reduced as a health measure.
When requesting $40.9 million for new dorms at Homeland Security training facilities in Brunswick and in Artesia, New Mexico, in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, FLETC budget-writers said the additional rooms would save the government millions of dollars in off-base housing and in transportation costs.
Hotels along the Interstate 95 corridor have been quartering the overflow of students, who are bused daily from the hotels to the center. In April 2021, the federal per diem rate in Glynn County, the amount the government would pay daily to house federal students and employees, was $143 from October through February and during August and September, and $190 from March through July.
The per diem rate does not include the cost of transportation.
Increasing on-base housing also puts FLETC Glynco a step closer to responding to concerns among federal authorities in Washington about quartering students off-base and busing them to the center following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
A new dorm is not the only expansion going on at FLETC Glynco.
Shefveland said multiple new training venues are being constructed to expand Danis City.
“This project includes the construction of a new tactical warehouse building, retail building and use of force building to simulate realistic training environments,” he said.
Danis City is a 25.5-acre mock replication of an urban area. Built in 2013, it includes residential homes, an apartment building, pawnshop, shopping center and coffee shop, as well as a police station and a federal facility.
“Furthermore, FLETC will be initiating the design and construction of a new strength and conditioning complex this year that will assist with meeting federal agencies’ physical techniques training requirements,” Shefveland said.
Plans to convert the old U.S. Coast Guard station on Troup Creek to a maritime training facility for FLETC are a lower priority and have been put on hold. Control of the property, once home port to the buoy tender Smilax, was transferred to FLETC in 2019.
“FLETC continues to address priority projects, and we look forward to continuing to work on the location in the future,” Shefveland said.
FLETC’s current fleet of boats is based at Two Way Fish Camp on the Altamaha River.
Among the federal law enforcement agencies requiring training on the water are U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and Homeland Security Investigations personnel at the FLETC-Glynco training delivery point, according to Shefveland.
FLETC serves more than 90 partner federal agencies at its training facilities in Brunswick, Artesia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Cheltenham, Maryland.