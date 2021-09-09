A spokeswoman for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center says temporary protocols put into place in August at the Glynco base are working.
Christa Crawford Thompson, a FLETC communications officer, indicated the agency’s four training facilities are in no rush to change the safety measures. They are scheduled for review 120 days following the reopening of FLETC facilities at Glynco, Roswell, N.M., Charleston, S.C., and Cheltham, Md., on Aug. 9.
Training programs were briefly suspended after an outbreak of the COVID-19 variant in early August.
“Under the 120-day plan, FLETC lodges all students on FLETC’s facilities,” Thompson said. “With limited exceptions, FLETC requires all students to remain on FLETC for the duration of their training evolution in order to remain in a training status. This effort is done to reduce potential exposure to the students, our FLETC and partner staff, and help limit additional risk to the local community and further strain on the regional health resources.”
There are currently 1,745 students undergoing training at the FLETC-Glynco campus, all of whom are being housed on base. FLETC temporarily suspended the practice of relying on area hotels to accommodate excess students following the COVID outbreak.
Thompson’s explanation of the purpose of the safety protocols follows a complaint by a FLETC student who is questioning why vaccinated trainees are not allowed off base.
“The 120-day operational plan allows FLETC to continue its critical mission in a safe, secure and healthy training and working environment for its students, staff, and contractors,” Thompson said.
“The temporary plan also allows us to avoid interruptions in our training programs and graduate students on schedule. FLETC must ensure that it provides the training necessary to replace the more than 20,000 federal law enforcement officers leaving the field each year.”
Thompson said the decision to only accept fully vaccinated students and have students remain on campus is working.
“During the height of the community spread among students in early August, FLETC had 90 students test positive,” Thompson said. “After implementing the new temporary measures, FLETC positives went down to nearly zero in less than a month. There are currently no confirmed positive students in isolation at FLETC-Glynco.”
The student questioning the temporary policy, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of repercussions, said it was unfair to vaccinated students to prohibit them from leaving the campus save for limited exceptions.
“Some of (the students) will be in training programs for nine months,” the student wrote in an email Monday to The News. “They are unable to leave base, see their families, or pick up medicine. The local economy depends on students and their support of restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and other services.
“Our future law enforcement officers deserve better.”