COVID-19 forced the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to suspend training Friday for the first time this year.
The training center announced that it was asking students to return to their duty stations until further notice due to an increase in the number of students testing positive for COVID.
On an unrelated matter, two FLETC students died at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital this week. Both were taken from the center to the hospital. The cause of death of both had not been determined Friday, according to a FLETC spokesman.
As of Thursday, FLETC had 168 positive cases of COVID-19, according to Alan Shefveland, branch chief, FLETC public affairs.
Students scheduled to graduate later this month will remain at the center.
When the session halted, 2,853 students representing 68 agencies were in training. Approximately 500 of those are remaining on base, though the number is subject to change, according to Shefveland.
FLETC was housing 2,044 students on center and 414 off center.
In an official statement released to the media, the center said the training pause was decided at the advice of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which operates Glynco and other FLETC centers, and FLETC medical officials.
It said it was halting training in the interest of the health and safety of FLETC staff, students, contractors and the community.
The suspension comes at the heels of a health department warning that the number of COVID cases is rising again throughout the eight-county Coastal Health District and a prediction by the Centers for Disease Control of another surge in infections.
“FLETC is the only institution in the U.S. that has the capability and capacity to train the new federal officers that will replace the thousands of officers that leave federal service in a typical year,” said FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters.
“We understand the critical nature of our mission; however, the safety of our students, staff, and the people of the communities in which we operate is paramount.”
Walters said the goal is to resume operations as soon as possible.
The center said it has been following pandemic protocols recommended by the CDC and other health officials.
Training is continuing at other facilities managed by FLETC, including the base in Charleston, S.C., and Artesia, N.M.
On Thursday, a Transportation Security Administration student died after being transported to the emergency room at the Brunswick hospital. He was taken to the hospital when he became unresponsive during class.
On Tuesday, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection trainee collapsed during a supervised outdoor physical training event at FLETC and was transported to the Brunswick hospital. He died Friday.