Police allege a student who was leaving the Florida Law Enforcement Training Center crashed her SUV late Wednesday night at the facility’s gate on Chapel Crossing Road, then ran motorists off of Old Jesup Road while driving to her motel with one tire missing on the vehicle, according to a report.
Glynn County Police arrested Clare Marie Busch, 31, of New Orleans, and charged her with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. She was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center before midnight Wednesday and released Thursday morning on a total of $1,967, according to jail records.
Police arrested her four miles away from FLETC at the Jamison Inn, 230 Warren Mason Blvd. off U.S. Highway 341 near the interstate, the police report said. Police first received a call at 10:22 p.m., alleging the driver of an SUV had driven away after being involved in a crash at the main gate to FLETC at 1131 Chapel Crossing Road, the police report said. Police said “the vehicle turned onto Chapel Crossing Road and left the scene,” the report said.
Moments later, police received a call “about a silver SUV traveling down Chapel Crossing Road that was missing a tire,” the report said. Still later, police received two reports that the same SUV had turned “onto Old Jesup Road and run several people off the road,” the report said.
The last person to call police about Busch’s alleged driving proceeded to follow the SUV to the Jameson Inn, notifying police of her whereabouts. Police allegedly found Busch inside the SUV, which was in the Jameson Inn parking lot, missing a tire, the report said. The officer alleged Busch smelled of alcohol and “her eyes were glassy and her speech was slurred,” the report said.
Bush allegedly told the officer she had classes Wednesday at FLETC until 5 p.m. and later had two drinks at the facility’s on-campus pub, the report said. She declined to submit to field sobriety tests, the report said. Police took Busch to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for medical clearance before taking her to the county jail, the report said.
A FLETC spokeswoman said the crash caused little damage to the gate area.