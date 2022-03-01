The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Australia to collaborate as training partners in professional exchanges.
FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters and Reece Kershaw, commissioner of Australian Federal Police (AFP), officially signed the MOU on Wednesday.
Walters and Kershaw say both will mutually benefit from knowledge-based sharing, exchanging best practices, consortiums, symposiums, joint projects, research and development. It also includes staff exchanges to advance law enforcement and leadership training.
“FLETC’s relationship with Australia has been long and fruitful,” Walters said. “Today, we formalize our relationship with the Australian Federal Police and commit to ensuring that our agencies benefit from our institutional knowledge and mutual achievements.”
FLETC is headquartered in Brunswick at Glynco and operates other training centers in Artesia, N.M., Charleston, S.C., and Cheltenham, Md.
“This MOU will positively impact future innovation and growth affecting safety and security,” Walters said.
Kershaw said the MOU demonstrates the value AFP places on its relationship with FLETC.
“It formalizes our agencies’ commitment to continue to work collaboratively and exchange ideas on innovation and technologies, ultimately making our communities and the people we serve even safer,” Kershaw said.
FLETC falls under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and provides training at its facilities for over 90 federal law enforcement and service agencies.