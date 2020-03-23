Almost all students left the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center campus in Brunswick Friday and center staff is working from home, FLETC spokeswoman Christa Thompson said.
"FLETC is not closed -- FLETC is completing the thousands of tasks associated with sending 3,842 students home and is making preparations to restart operations as soon as it is appropriate to do so," said FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters.
Those who remain are in the process of being sent home, and no new students are being accepted.
Training operations ceased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Thompson said.
Only essential personnel such as campus security and others will remain on site, Thompson said. Instructors and other FLETC employees are "teleworking from home," she said.
The 1,600-acre center supervises law enforcement training for more than 90 federal agencies.