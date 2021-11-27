A spokesman for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center says officials are in the process of determining how a major expansion close to Washington, D.C., will contribute to FLETC’s mission.
The FLETC Office of Public Affairs announced Monday the purchase of more than 124 additional acres for the expansion of its training facility in Cheltenham, Md.
The base in Cheltenham is only 15 miles from downtown Washington, headquarters for most federal law enforcement agencies partnering with FLETC.
“The training conducted there is primarily requalification of federal officers located in the (National Capital Region),” said Alan M. Shefveland, branch chief of FLETC’s Office of Public Affairs.
The expansion of Cheltenham comes a half decade after members of Georgia’s delegation to Congress questioned the need to duplicate services already available at training facilities like Glynco in Brunswick. Members of the delegation were concerned at the time about a potential reduction in importance and use of the Glynco facility.
Advocates responding to their fears cited growing interest among FLETC’s partner agencies to offer training services closer to Washington and the pressing need for additional training space and programs.
Shefveland said training programs at FLETC Glynco will continue.
“Expansion at any FLETC (training delivery point) is very important to FLETC as a whole, as it allows for increased training for our participating organizations,” Shefveland said. “FLETC is in the planning stage of determining which specific training programs it will be able to conduct leveraging the acquired land.
“However, FLETC does not anticipate a reduction in training volume at Glynco.”
Glynco is the headquarters of FLETC’s training operations that includes the facility in Cheltenham and facilities in Charleston, S.C., and Artesia, N.M.
Shefveland said the newly acquired land in Maryland will expand FLETC’s capabilities and capacity in the National Capital Region, the region around Washington.
Some 20,000 law enforcement officers maintain firearms and vehicle operations training and other continued professional training at Cheltenham annually. Advanced classes are also offered at the center.
The government acquired the land at Cheltenham in September.
The Maryland base and expansion is in line with a directive enacted by Congress in 2000 that requires FLETC to “…to establish and operate a metropolitan area law enforcement training center for the Department of the Treasury, other federal agencies, the United States Capitol Police, and the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department…,” as well as training for other state and local law enforcement agencies on a space-available basis.
“FLETC’s acquisition of this land will allow us to expand our training capabilities at Cheltenham to meet the growing needs of our participating organizations,” said FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters. “We are proud to remain a vital training resource for our law enforcement partners in and around the National Capital Region.”