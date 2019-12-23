New York City native Ariana M. Roddini first visited the Golden Isles in the mid 1990s, while receiving instruction at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center for a career as a United States Secret Service Agent.
Coastal Georgia made an immediate and lasting impression on her back then.
After working as a secret service special agent and criminal investigator in New York and Washington, D.C., Roddini made her way back here in 2006, taking a senior instructor position with FLETC’s Enforcement Operations Division and settling with her family on St. Simons Island.
In a confirmation of sorts regarding her commitment to the community and to FLETC, Roddini recently accepted the post of assistant director for the Training Management Operations Directorate. The new role for Roddini began Nov. 10.
“I trained here in 1996, and it was just an area I fell in love with, it’s a beautiful area,” said Roddini. “We are this amazing training facility located in the great county of Glynn County. I see us not only as a resource to law enforcement but a resource for the community as well.
“It is just an environment you don’t encounter when you’ve grown up in a large city,” Roddini added, speaking of the Golden Isles. “It’s a place where people truly do take the time to stop and say hello and ask how you are doing and just really reach out to you in the time of need … there’s somebody who is always willing to lend a helping hand.”
Roddini’s goals for the TMO Directorate are to provide oversight and strategic direction for 10 training divisions that operate and 1,600-acre federal training center off Chapel Crossing Road.
“I really want to focus on producing quality training that ensures we are training law enforcement officers in their operating environment, and facing the future trends or threats that they may encounter in the field. As a consolidated training model, our focus includes being efficient and utilizing the government resources and tax dollars to the best of our ability in training people.”
She also is pleased to be an active member of the community she now calls home.
“It really does take a village to raise a family, particularly when you are a working parent,” Roddini said. “I have surrounded myself with people who are our second family to us here, helping raise our children. There is a sense of belonging and community that you feel every day.”