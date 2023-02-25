The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers have a new assistant director for the Training Management Operations Directorate.

Charles “Chuck” L. Daenzer will provide oversight and strategic direction to six training and administration divisions across the FLETC enterprise, including the facility in Brunswick, according to a release from FLETC Glynco.

