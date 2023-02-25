The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers have a new assistant director for the Training Management Operations Directorate.
Charles “Chuck” L. Daenzer will provide oversight and strategic direction to six training and administration divisions across the FLETC enterprise, including the facility in Brunswick, according to a release from FLETC Glynco.
He will oversee training management, training resources coordination, accreditation and instructor development, E-learning and innovation, Charleston Training Operations and student administration and Scheduling System Program Management.
“I look forward to leading the exceptional professionals in TMO and providing our partner organizations with innovative, timely, and high-quality training management services to ensure FLETC continues to successfully prepare their students to perform their jobs effectively and safely,” Danezer said.
“Customer service excellence will continue to be the cornerstone of TMO’s mission.”
Daenzer, who has been with FLETC since 2004, most recently served as deputy assistant director for the Mission and Readiness Support Directorate. In that position he led more than 280 federal employees and approximately 1,950 contractors over nine separate divisions and offices.