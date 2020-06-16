A new use is in the works for an abandoned U.S. Coast Guard station on Troupe Creek in Glynn County.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, just northwest of the station, is assessing the buildings, the single lane roadway, utilities, piers and other resources at the creekside site for use in training exercises, said Lori Flynn, public affairs specialist at FLETC.
“(FLETC is) making improvements to the facility, with more planned, to eventually support regularly scheduled training activities,” Flynn said.
Troupe Creek feeds into the Intracoastal Waterway.
“FLETC’s Driver and Marine Division uses Troupe Creek’s floating dock for scenario-based training during a marine law enforcement training program,” Flynn said.
FLETC’s current fleet of boats in Glynn County is based at Two-Way Fish Camp on the Altamaha River.
Flynn said FLETC acquired possession and control of the Troupe Creek property via an administrative transfer from the Coast Guard in 2019. Both the training center and Coast Guard operate under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Flynn did not disclose how much FLETC will rely on Troupe Creek for maritime training or when any increase in training activities will occur there.
A gated asphalt road, which runs alongside a tidal canal, extends from U.S. 17 to the facility, which served as a fuel pier for the Navy at the former Naval Air Station at Glynco.
The canal is used today primarily by the county and the training center for drainage into Troupe Creek.
The station is not isolated. Also on Troupe Creek on the opposite side of the canal at its mouth is Hidden Harbor townhouse condos, marina and yacht club.
The last Coast Guard cutter ported at the station was the Smilax, a buoy tender that called Troupe Creek home from 1974 to July 1999.