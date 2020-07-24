They’re working and they’re training, but COVID-19 is dictating who is and how many.
Motorists traveling Chapel Crossing Road in the early morning hours on weekdays have noticed the absence of traffic clogs in front of the main gate at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco.
Chalk it up to reduced staffing. Instructors turn out at the training center only when needed, a virus-related policy that requires only a specific number of experts in their fields to physically be on base on any given day or at any given time.
Those without training assignments work from home, said Lori Flynn, FLETC’s Office of Public Affairs.
“Most FLETC staff at Glynco work from home, and only enter FLETC grounds when they have a specific task that may only be completed on the facility,” she said.
Not everyone’s presence is required due to the limitation on training class size based on availability of on-center housing.
“FLETC houses students in single bunk/single bath dormitories which limits FLETC’s overall capacity,” Flynn said.
Congress has approved funding for a new 450-student dorm at Glynco, but it will be October before site preparation and construction begins.
In the past, before COVID-19, Glynco had hosted as many as 3,500 students during a single training period, busing the overflow to hotels when dorms were full. That number is down by more than two-thirds.
FLETC’s four facilities at Glynco, Artesia, N.M., Charleston, S.C., and Cheltenham, Md., provide some degree or area of training to as many as 60,000 to 73,000 students annually for its 100 partner agencies.
“FLETC and its participating organizations have prioritized the training of federal law enforcement personnel learning to perform the essential tasks for the position into which they were hired, or for the essential tasks associated with new duties to which they have been assigned,” Flynn said. “Advanced and special skills law enforcement training has taken a back seat for the short term.”
The training center is taking extra precautions to avoid a collision course with the coronavirus. Instructors, students, contractors — in fact, everyone who enters the fenced, 1,600-acre compound — is screened and submits to a temperature check.
Students are checked more than once.
“FLETC now tests new students for COVID-19 twice in the first weeks of their training,” Flynn said.
The center can never be too careful. It’s taking no risks following a three-month shutdown and a June 17 reopening.
“FLETC has introduced hundreds of changes to make its operations safer, beginning with a reduced number of students,” Flynn said. “This week, beginning July 20, FLETC-Glynco has 1,025 students in-residence for training on center. As the students arrive, (they) go through a 14-day isolation period before they begin training and remain on-center for the duration of their training.”
The center continues to collaborate with county public health and hospital officials to stay abreast of new developments.
Its vigilance is paying off.
“As of July 21, 2020, FLETC currently has zero COVID-19 positive students in its Glynco student population,” she said.
The efforts and commitment of students, instructors and staff has earned the praise of FLETC’s top official, Thomas J. Walters, director.
“I cannot help but admire and applaud all of the instructors, support staff, and contractors that have been so energetic in pursuing FLETC’s mission essential function,” Walters said. “Whenever we’ve asked for ideas or volunteers for difficult tasks, the FLETC community always rises to the occasion to get the job done.”