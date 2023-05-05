People training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick don’t have to go far to be aware of the dangers of their jobs.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center holds an annual ceremony to commemorate those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Officials added 17 names to the list during a ceremony at the Brunswick center Thursday, raising the number of people commemorated to 326.
Officials from five agencies who lost members were honored at the ceremony, including the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol office of field operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Thomas J. Walters, FLETC director, welcomed those in attendance in recorded statements.
He said those who lost their lives had “all hopes, all dreams, all ambitions” cut short.
Many in the audience had a personal connection with the fallen federal officials, who were graduates at the training center.
He described the loss of the officials as a “capricious, arbitrary and unpredictable line between life and death,” adding the losses were “intensely personal.”
Kai J. Munshi, deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, said the ceremony honors training center graduates who sacrificed their lives for their country.
“Each of their names are on the building memorial,” he said. “Each of you serves as an example.”
Munshi said every loss serves as an example and earns a debt of gratitude.
“Their legacies will stand the test of time,” he said. “Their contributions are meaningful.”
Alejandro N. Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, described the new names added to the list as “heroes.”
“They represent the very best of service to our country,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, was the ceremony’s keynote speaker. He told the audience he has visited the southern border six time to witness the work they do.
Carter described the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C. as “one of the angriest, saddest days of my life.”
“I was thankful the Capitol Police were there,” Carter said. “This has had an impact on me, on my life.”
He praised the 17 officials honored at the ceremony.
“These are people who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “Thank you for those who serve and protect.”