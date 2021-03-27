25 years
(March 27, 1996)
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
On this day in 1996, The News’ front page spelled out loud and clear the dangers of China, which had “neither the maturity nor the decency to be a world power,” the Associated Press quoted former U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms of North Carolina as saying.
At the same time, American and Russian astronauts were collaborating on the Soviet space station Mir while then-presidential candidate Bob Dole battled fellow Republican Pat Buchanan and Ross Perot on the campaign trail and former President Bill Clinton fought for expanded social programs in the federal budget.
In the day’s editorial, The News’ editors contemplated whether the Republicans’ contentious presidential race might mean Americans were outgrowing the two-party system.
On the inside pages, former staff writer Ashley Norton reported city and county commissioners had met the day before for breakfast at the now-defunct Ramada Inn on U.S. 17 to discuss asking voters to approve a special-purpose, local-option sales tax.
They discussed what would be funded by the second temporary 1% sales tax Glynn County voters would ratify. At the top of the priority list for officials of both jurisdictions was the public sewer system in the city, which was in such poor repair that the same officials were batting around the idea of improving a moratorium on new connections.
“We’re in total agreement about the need for water and wastewater improvements,” then-county Commission Fred Tullos said in support of former Brunswick Mayor Homer Wilson. “All you need to do is submit a priority of projects.”
On the same page, The News reported city commissioners had just held a two-hour workshop on water and sewer rates, leaning toward raising them for the second time that year.
Elsewhere in the community, St. Simons Island resident Mike Cavallon was on a crusade against Residents United for Planning and Action and its efforts to get the island incorporated into an independent city. Cavallon opposed RUPA on the grounds that he believed the group was not being honest about the cost of running a city, which it pegged at $849,000 annually at the time.
Commercial development also posed a threat, and the biggest in 1996 being a proposed hotel and restaurant at the corner of Frederica and Demere roads, according to Cavallon. He said RUPA had not adequately evaluated the legal costs of trying to stop such developments.
50 years
(March 27, 1971)
Against a backdrop of a fierce civil war in Pakistan, B-52 bombing runs in North Vietnam and claims of incomplete school desegregation in the South, Republican President Richard Nixon moved to repair strained relationships with Congressional Democrats.
He started by entertaining U.S. Rep. Chet Holifield, D-Calif., who was then the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee.
Nixon’s trip to California has a dual purpose as the AP also reported he planned to address the issue of wage stabilization in the West Coast’s construction industry.
In Glynn County, Lt. Ellis McClenny narrowly escaped death in a crash on U.S. 17 after leaving Naval Air Station Glynco.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper D.R. Kicklighter said the car had been traveling south when it veered from its lane and careened into a tractor-trailer on the northbound side. McClenny, the driver, got away with lacerations on the face and chin only due to his decision to wear a seatbelt, Kicklighter told The News.
The same week, nine high school students were injured in another crash on U.S. 17. Six were treated and quickly released while three were held for more serious injuries.
In that edition, The News also reported eight students from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School were chosen as finalists in Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter’s honor program, and the Jekyll Island Authority retained Miami Seaquarium designer Carl Selph to work on Jekyll’s developing sea life exhibit, the Sea Circus.
75 years
(March 27, 1946)
“Soviet Officer Arrested as Spy.”
Those words blazoned across the front page of The News marked the 1946 capture of 29-year-old Lt. Nicolai Gregorovich Redin by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as he tried to escape Portland, Ore., by sea. That event sent chills down the spines of “a-bomb conscious Americans,” the AP opined on the front page of The News.
The recent end of World War II and the looming threat of the Soviet Union undergirded much of the national news on the page of the March 27, 1946, edition of The News.
A United Nations committee had failed to make any headway in negotiations with the Russians over their refusal to withdraw from Iran and then-Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower visited Savannah to speak to local leaders.
The echoes of the recently concluded world war could also be seen. The U.S. War Department, now the Department of Defense, had just approved 1,200 travelers to Europe, among them many veterans and their families. The AP also reported a French woman left a California veteran $50,000 in her will as thanks for helping her when the Allies drove Nazi German forces out of the country. Another prominent story warned veterans to avoid taking out high-priced mortgages.
The political cartoon of the day — entitled “What Answer?” — lamented that the U.S. Military was already becoming complacent despite the sacrifices made to end World War II less than two years earlier.
Local news of the day was more mundane. A visit from the federal Office of Price Administration, which would be shuttered the next year, to explain to local business owners new regulations on clothing. Two were charged with larceny in Glynn County Superior Court, Seville’s Restaurant on K Street was closed to the public for remodeling and local pilot Ernest Wilkins narrowly avoided a crash when he undershot the airstrip at the Darien Airfield.
The Sea Island Co. had also just sold six parcels on St. Simons Island’s south end to Publix-Lucas Theaters Inc., and Tax Commissioner J.M. Exley issued a warning to county citizens that they had but three days to file their returns.
On the editorial page, The News tackled the subject of rising delinquency among youths.
That week was also Boys’ Club of America Week, intended to spotlight the “building of juvenile decency.”
They did not dispute that most kids were good, but a small percent of the 1.5 million people under age 18 in the state, The News’ editors wondered whether the majority of good ones really made a difference.
There was no disagreement with the mission of the Boys’ Club, now the Boys and Girls’ Club of America, which the news endorsed by reiterating the organization’s 1946 motto: “Good kids don’t grow on trees.”