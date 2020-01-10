25 Years
(Jan. 5-11, 1995)
A dozen Barrow County goats were up for adoption pending action by their owner, Corine Scruggs, to properly fence them in. The county magistrate court ordered her to erect proper fencing or lose the goats, who ended up as goats do, wandering around the county as their curiosity took them and causing traffic hazards.
The Associated Press reported, “Scruggs told Judge Johnny F. Smith in magistrate court last week that witches tore down fences and allowed the goats to escape. An animal control officer testified, ‘She told me if I would arrest the witches, they would stop letting them out.’”
Animal Control Officer David Hawthorne said Scruggs told him that “animal control officers were only able to capture the goats because the animals had been put to sleep by the witches.”
In the world of sports, the New York Jets fired coach Pete Carroll after one year and hired Rich Kotite, recently fired by the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Los Angeles Rams fired coach Chuck Knox. High school guard Stephon Marbury committed to play basketball at Georgia Tech, Ohio State named Troy Calhoun quarterbacks coach, Oklahoma State named Les Miles offensive coordinator, Navy named Paul Johnson offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Navy also named Gary Patterson safeties coach.
On Sea Island, former President George Bush and wife Barbara enjoyed a few days’ vacation.
50 Years
(Jan. 10, 1970)
U.S. District Judge Alexander Lawrence ruled the Glynn County Board of Education had to submit a plan for desegregation of its schools by March 1 that would go into effect no later than Sept. 1. Should the board be unable to meet the court’s timeline, the federal Department of Health, Education and Welfare would have to present a plan for countywide desegregation by May 1. Lawrence said the court left open the possibility of imposing its own plan if such a move was necessary.
School Board Chairman J.J. Lissner said the board would abide by the decision and hoped their plan would be acceptable.
“From a chart provided by the school board, Judge Lawrence found that the county was operating under a dual system instead of the unitary system required by the Supreme Court,” The News reported. “The chart showed that some schools, such as Risley, were totally black, while others were completely white and those integrated only ranged from 3 to 11 percent black.”
The county student population as a whole was about 70 percent white and 30 percent black.
“The judge suggested that the faculties of various black and white schools should start swapping places two days a month to accustom students to the pending faculty realignment,” The News reported. “Judge Lawrence said he would consider a zoning plan ‘but I don’t require one.’”
75 Years
(Jan. 5-8, 1945)
Georgia Tech head football coach Bill Alexander, leader of the squad for the better part of 25 years, was to announce his resignation as of Feb. 1, because of recurring illnesses over the last several seasons.
“(Atlanta Constitution) sports editor, Jack Troy, said Alexander would be succeeded by Robert Lee Dodd, his assistant,” the AP reported. “Dodd, a former Tennessee star, has been backfield coach at Tech for 13 years and is credited with development of Tech’s razzle-dazzle offense.”
Alexander would be kicked upstairs, becoming athletics director.
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“As a result of congressional probers tackling the cigarette problem we can now report that there is a shortage.”
“Women are making skirts out of men’s pants. Luckily they haven’t got around to using men’s vests for that purpose yet.”
“‘Himmler reported gently nurturing Hitler’s last vestiges of sanity.’ Now it appears that Adolf has at last got the alienist he deserves.”
“The smart husband put soap in the water before he washes the dishes, says an ad. A smarter one doesn’t wash ‘em.”
“The physician who advises to stop and think before taking the fourth drink was just three behind.”
100 Years
(Jan. 6-9, 1920)
Reflecting on recent events, The News’ editors stated:
“It will be almost like the old days of the ‘questionnaire’ when the census takers arrive.”
“Danger in door knobs shouts the germ expert and yet probably not more than there used to be in the latch string if left out carelessly.”
“Lots of Georgia newspapers celebrated the New Year by raising their subscription price, but will try to keep their patrons happy and make them forget the raise during the year.”
“Mayor Hopkins made a very sensible and a very interesting talk to the new council yesterday. He stressed the many increases in expenditures now necessary in all municipalities and on the whole covered the situation splendidly. The truth is that few people stop these says to figure on the many subjects that have arisen in all cities to call for large expenditures of the public funds.”