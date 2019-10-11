25 Years
(Oct. 10-11, 1994)
Believe it or not, this effort by law enforcement was not related to the Halloween season.
“Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander, noting the local juvenile crime statistics are flowing with national trends, is concerned with the number of youth in the area dabbling in satanism — a practice that frequently is blamed for antisocial behavior,” The News reported. “Police have found evidence that leads them to believe animal sacrifices have been carried out in Glynn County, which indicates some form of cult activity.
“They said they have reason to believe the degree of involvement in cults is increasing.
“‘We have seen the signs and we are quite satisfied that it is here,’ Alexander said.
“The police department is still in the beginning stages of its investigation of cult and gang activity, and officers are unsure how many people are involved. They hope future investigations and training will teach officers how to identify the signs and help them determine the significance of the problem.
“‘We are not condemning or condoning anyone for practicing witchery and satanism,’ Detective Doug McKinney said. ‘We are condemning it when criminal activity is involved.’
“Satanic practice or witchery is not against the law, he added.”
50 Years
(Oct. 10, 1969)
Deadlines matter, as the Atlanta Falcons discovered. The franchise went from finding a possible solution to its quarterback issues to being right back in the muck again.
“The Falcons said Thursday they were notified by the NFL office that (former Georgia quarterback Larry) Rakestraw’s 1970 contract hadn’t been approved,” the Associated Press reported. “The disapproval came on a technicality — failure of the club to send Rakestraw’s contract to the league office within 10 days of signing.
“Frank Wall, vice president and general manager of the Falcons, said, ‘We just didn’t get it in on time.’ He said since the league office turned down the 1970 contract, it would do no good to send in Rakestraw’s contract for the remainder of this season.
“The Falcons signed the former University of Georgia star to a 1970 contract about two weeks ago and sent him to Tri-Cities, a minor league team in Michigan. Wall said Rakestraw would return to Tri-Cities for the remainder of the season and would be a free agent at the end of the year.”
75 Years
(Oct. 6-9, 1944)
The News warned its readers to watch out — the November ballot was more than a yard long.
“When Georgians go to the polls to vote in the national election in November they probably will think they are to decide contests for countless offices, when, as a matter of fact, they will be deciding only one: naming the president of the United States.
“The state ballot has grown to a length of more than a yard.
“The official ballot sent out by Gov. Ellis Arnall was 31 inches long, and to this county ordinaries have added candidates for Congress and county offices. In some counties the ballots will be more than 40 inches long.”
Meanwhile, the News’ editors’ observed:
“When reformers hold their meetings a miserable time is enjoyed by all.”
“Chestnuts are in season again — many of them being handed out by politicians.”
“About a year ago Hitler said he didn’t know how to plan against military idiots. The Allied high command did.”