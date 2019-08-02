25 Years
(July 28, 1994)
Competitors representing five countries gathered on Jekyll Island for the Georgia Gold Coast Challenge Invitational windsurfing competition, including those who may later participate in the 1996 Olympic Games. A previous, larger competition took place in Savannah.
“We planned this event to help take advantage of what Savannah’s doing and to grab them while they’re still here,” said Regina Atkins, one of the event’s organizers.
New Zealander Bruce Kendall was the first to cross the finish line. It wasn’t altogether surprising, as he entered the event ranked No. 1.
“I’m from a sailing background,” Kendall said. “When sailboarding came around I said yes, I’m into it, this is for me.”
The ’96 Olympics would mark Kendall’s fourth. He took gold in South Korea in 1988 and bronze in Los Angeles in 1994.
50 Years
(July 29, 1969)
The editors of The News congratulated a move made by Cornell University administrators to ban guns on campus.
“Although the university’s attitude toward guns was originally somewhat ambivalent, parents and rational students alike will be happy to know that their use or possession is now formally barred, even, presumably, for ‘defensive’ purposes,” the editors wrote.
They continued, “The regulations were issued in accordance with a new state law enacted by the legislature, which requires colleges and universities in New York to adopt ‘regulations for the maintenance of public order.’
“That hallmark of a civilized society used to be expected of universities as a matter of course when they were citadels of rational inquiry and discourse.”
75 Years
(July 29, 1944)
Teamwork makes the dream work, right?
“Tearing up a cot in on of their cells in order to secure a piece of steel with which to dig through the wall, five … prisoners today staged the first jailbreak from the Glynn County jail in a number of years,” The News reported. “The prisoners, all being held awaiting trial in Glynn Superior Court on felony charges, were the following: James Jones, Eddie Brown, Eddie Wooten, Preston Cummings and L.A. King.
“Escape of the prisoners was discovered when a check-up was made by Jailor Crawford at an early hour this morning, and he said the five made their getaway after 2 o’clock, as he was up at that hour. A general alarm was given and city police, sheriff’s deputies and members of the Georgia State Patrol at once started a search, but up to an early hour this afternoon none of the prisoners had been captured.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“Perhaps Goebbels barred the word ‘catastrophe’ from the Nazi press because it’s so hard to fit into headlines.”
“The average time it takes a fast train to pass a crossing is seven seconds — whether your auto’s on it or not.”
“An Ohio judge advises, ‘Get all the enjoyment out of your home that you can.’ There is a lot to be had in it, too!”
“Cleveland thieves stole 313 cases of liquor. They hopped aboard a truck and highballed it.”
100 Years
(Aug. 1-3, 1919)
French fries, at a premium.
“On account of the present scarcity of Irish potatoes, the restaurants of the city are freely predicting that the price of the comestible will soar to 15 cents a portion in its attractive form of a French fry,” The News reported. “Heretofore, most of the culinary depots on the local white way have been serving them for a dime.
“Yesterday there was not an Irish potato in the bill of fare of any meal hospital in the city and none of them were procurable. Retailers and wholesale houses alike reported short supplies and the total available stick for the city was practically minus zero.”
The News’ editors also reflected:
“With no ice — and none in prospect — who can controvert the statement that Brunswick is pluperfectly ‘bone dry.’”
“The joint resolution introduced in the House of Representatives by Sen. Sweat to convert the Okefenokee Swamp into a national park will no doubt precipitate a hot debate.”
“If Brunswick was so mosquitoless as it is iceless one could at least forget the latter — in his sleep.”
“One thing sleeping porches reveal is that there has been few important changes to the styles of nightgowns.”