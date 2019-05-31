25 Years
(May 30, 1994)
Maybe the English cows were upset they couldn’t have late-May cookouts like their cousins in the United States.
“John Hine, 55, was crossing a field while walking his two golden retrievers on Sunday near Tetsworth, about 40 miles northwest of London, when the Jersey cows spotted him,” the Associated Press reported. “The cows knocked him to the ground, breaking his leg and badly bruising his chest, according to John Willis of the ambulance service that took Hine to a hospital in Oxford, where he was reported in serious but stable condition.
“Hine was unable to move after he was knocked down, and called for help on his cellular phone. His dogs barked to help paramedics locate their master in the boggy, secluded spot.”
50 Years
(May 28, 1969)
U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge, D-Ga., wrote in his regular column that he’d had it with the volumes of obscenity blanketing the country, and he, the Nixon administration and some fellow senators were doing something about it.
“To combat this threat, I am backing the administration’s anti-obscenity drive by cosponsoring two bills introduced by Senator Dirksen,” Talmadge wrote. “One measure, S. 2703, would prohibit the use of the mails to send obscene and pornographic material to minors. The other, S. 2704, would bar the interstate transport, including the mails, of salacious advertising ‘designed to appeal to a prurient interest in sex.’
“Both bills call for stiff penalties, with fines up to $50,000 for the first offense and imprisonment up to five years, and a possible $100,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment for a second violation.”
Talmadge said the American public was fed up with smut peddlers and time to act was long overdue.
75 Years
(May 26-27, 1944)
Teens, do not play with live grenades.
The News reported, “Three local youths, all 17 years of age, played with live rifle grenades for two or three days until one exploded and badly injured one of the trio; they carried them around with them, one of the youths taking his grenade to school with him, innocently tossing it around, little aware it was loaded.
“This was the weapon that Clifton Weir dropped on the sidewalk in front of Cohen’s store Wednesday afternoon, when it exploded, seriously injuring him and shattering the plate glass windows of the store.”
The police tried to get to the bottom of the issue — Weir said he got the grenade from Tommy Warren, and Warren said he got it from Earl Vinson, who the story notes lived in Dock Junction. Vinson admitted to police he sold the grenade to Warren, who then gave it to Weir in exchange for an empty cartridge. Vinson also admitted he had two other grenades in his possession, which he turned over to authorities.
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“Too many Washington agencies gather data to gather dust.”
“An artist may also show his marksmanship by drawing a bead.”
“People who follow like sheep generally wind up as somebody’s goat.”
“The Italian boot is evidently the proper place in which to slug it out toe-to-toe.”
100 Years
(May 27-28, 1919)
A 12-year-old who broke out of the St. Simons Island jail made front-page news.
According to the report, “Because he didn’t like a cell at the police barracks, where he was confined with a ‘motley’ bunch of citizens, Fleming Moates, a Mobile youngster, broke the padlock of his cell and made a jail delivery. As Moates is only a dozen years old, his presence of mind may be remarkable. Moates is as tough a youngster, from the fact that his father and mother deserted him to the tender mercies of an infant factory on St. Simons Island.
“However, Fleming don’t like to be confined, he told his jailers yesterday, and played the role of ‘Dick Merriwell.’ A jail escapade began when he pried the lid off a padlock of his cell door. Then he got out of jail. The mystery is unsolved as to how he got out of jail.”
The kid went on his way, thieving this and that, including a watch, which he sold and used the money from which to buy a decent meal “and some good things.”
On the editorial page, The News’ editors observed:
“We, for one, will feel real ‘chesty’ when the streets are paved.”
“Talk about the next Georgia senatorial race is a little early, to say the least of it.”
“Germans are now denying that they started the war. Probably they were amazed when called into the scrap and had to spend a lot of money and do a lot of training to get a regiment ready for service.”
“London is coming along nicely now and getting into line with a lot of modern things. For instance, they have inaugurated ‘Pay-As-You-Jazz’ dances, which have been popular over here for a year or more.”