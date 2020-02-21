25 Years
(Feb. 24-27, 1995)
Ninety years earlier, Glynn County obtained the land on which sits the historic county courthouse.
The News reported that, “take a ride by Glynn County’s historic courthouse and you are likely to see a familiar scene — a young couple standing on the lawn taking their vows.
“A century ago on the same grounds, then known as Magnolia Square, the familiar scene might have been slightly less romantic — a couple of young cows standing on the lawn chewing their cud.”
And as the new courthouse had a few years under its belt, time came to restore the old courthouse for its new uses. But not yet.
“The $1.4 million restoration project is on hold for now until the bid goes out on the renovation of the courthouse annex, the former detention center building which will be used for county and state offices…,” The News reported.
Glynn County Administrator Lee Gilmour said both projects could begin in early summer, funded by four-year, 1 percent SPLOST that ended in 1992.
As the presidential campaign cycle whirred into motion, U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm of Texas, and former Tenn. Gov. Lamar Alexander, announced their bids for the Republican nomination. U.S. Sen. Paul Coverdell, R-Ga., said he would accompany Gramm through a forthcoming tour of Georgia, New Hampshire, Iowa and Arizona.
“I view him as an instrument of the change that was driving the last election,” Coverdell told the Associated Press.
In sports, the Glynn Academy girls’ basketball team claimed the regional championship — coach Theresa Adams’ third — with a 54-43 win over Statesboro. The Lady Terrors went down 13-6 in the first quarter, but dominated the middle frames 35-15 and held on late to win.
It was the team’s 24th victory of the season and set them up for a visit to Gray, where they would play Augusta’s Butler High School.
50 Years
(Feb. 25, 1970)
Gov. Lester Maddox went to Congress to testify about the Voting Rights Act and got into some heated words with U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind.
The AP reported, “Maddox told a Senate judiciary subcommittee hearing Tuesday that the act treats Southern states like conquered provinces and denounced the law as ‘illegal, unconstitutional, discriminatory, un-American and ungodly.’
“‘Amen,’ said Bayh mockingly after declaring the record is replete with evidence” of discrimination against black voters in Southern states.
Among other actions, the VRA suspended voter literacy tests and authorized the use of federal registrars in jurisdictions covered by the law.
The story continued, “‘When are you going to quit warring on the South,’ demanded Maddox, his voice rising. ‘We don’t deny the black man the right to vote.’
“Bayh replied, ‘I’m not warring on the South. I’m trying to see that everyone in your state has the right to vote.’”
75 Years
(Feb. 23-27, 1945)
Coming from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters in Guam, the AP reported, “American Marines reached the summit of Mount Suribachi at the southern tip of Iwo Jima today, and began a renewed drive on the central airfield after repulsing two Japanese counterattacks.
“The Stars and Stripes were raised over the volcano Suribachi fortress 87 hours after the costly invasion began and Marines began cleaning out Japanese still clinging to the crater with flamethrowers.
Little progress was made elsewhere in the most costly fight in which the Marines have ever been engaged — a fight that cost 5,372 American casualties, including 644 dead, in the first three days.
“Japanese swimmers made a hopeless attempt to attack American forces on the western side of the island from the rear last night. They were mopped up on the beaches this morning.”
Over in the Philippines, American and Filipino forces went deep into a Japanese-held area and freed 2,146 prisoners held at the civilian internment camp at Los Banos.
The AP reported, “In writing the fourth heroic act in the drama of liberation in the Philippines, 1,500 men of the 11th Airborne Division and American-led Filipinos slew the Japanese camp guard to the last man and within a matter of hours carried to safety 1,589 Americans, 329 Britons, 36 Canadians, 33 Australians, 89 Dutch, 22 Poles, 10 Norwegians, 16 Italians, one Frenchman and one Nicaraguan.”
Meanwhile, The News’ editors observed:
“A service association in Lancaster, Pa., sent 700 packages of shaving cream and styptic pencils to members of the armed forces overseas — and 18 of them to WACs. Well, they’re doing a man’s job.”
“The city health officer of St. Paul, Minn., says that colds, flu, pneumonia, tuberculosis and other ills are traceable to chills caused by wearing bobby socks. Maybe it was the socks, after all, and not Sinatra, that caused all those swoons.”
“Asked if he cared for another helping of ‘utility beef,’ the inveterate punster said, ‘I do not chews.’”
“Students at a dance in Wisconsin were reprimanded and sent home for dancing without lights. Called on account of darkness!”