25 Years
(Jan. 21-26, 1994)
The L Street expansion project showed up again, back from the dead.
The News reported, “Initially, a project design of a five-lane road was submitted to the state Department of Transportation for approval, but was withdrawn when the project was dropped, (Public Works Director Keith) Flanagan said.
“The widening project could be downscaled as an improvement from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the F.J. Torras Causeway at a cost of approximately $3.5 million, or the widening of the street could be completed up to Newcastle Street, which would cost approximately $5.5 million.”
In local legal affairs, attorney — and future chief Glynn County Superior Court judge — Stephen G. Scarlett opened his office at 1712 Ellis Street. The business brief contained the remark that he’s the grandson of U.S. District Judge Frank M. Scarlett, for whom the local federal building is named.
The brief stated, “After graduating from Frederica Academy, Scarlett attended Young Harris College and Valdosta State University where he received a bachelor’s degree. In 1988, he received his law degree from Atlanta Law School.
“Scarlett’s previous legal experience includes serving as a law clerk for Judge Nick G. Lambros in Atlanta and as the local assistant district attorney from 1991 to 1993.”
In sports, the Atlanta Falcons named June Jones their new head coach, and Robert Kraft completed the purchase of the New England Patriots.
The Associated Press reported, “The Patriots were committed to play in Foxboro Stadium through 2002. (Former owner James) Orthwein faced the possibility of lawsuits if they moved.
“‘I think if we didn’t have that lease there was a high probability the team might have been in St. Louis,’ Kraft said. ‘We got the word out that the lease was not for sale at any price…. We gave (Orthwein) an opportunity for the least amount of headaches.’”
50 Years
(Jan. 20-23, 1969)
Behold, a naked man, at large.
“A Mt. Rainier, Md., man was arrested by county police yesterday for public indecency,” The News reported. “The man was picked up at Grand Center Hotel on Norwich Street where he was reportedly standing in the door with no clothes on.
“Police had gone to the area after receiving numerous complaints of a nude man walking around the 9th Street area. The 42-year-old white man is being held in the county jail under a $28.50 bond.”
Baltimore Colts center Bill Curry — later to serve as head coach at Georgia Tech, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia State — spoke at the Glynn Academy football team’s banquet at Bennie’s Red Barn, remarking at his surprise of losing to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III just days earlier.
“I know you’re wondering what happened to us,” Curry said. “I wake up in the middle of the night sometimes and wonder myself. Playing 23 football games in 23 weeks, it becomes a challenge to get your mind and body ready every week. Well, we thought we were ready for the Super Bowl, but as is the case so often with human beings, we made errors. We just didn’t play well.
“People talk about the great job Namath did. Well, he put only 16 points on the board and that’s not enough to beat us — but it did in the Super Bowl.”
The News’ sports editor, Murray Poole, wrote that Curry said he’d never buy the opinion that the Jets had a better team than the Colts.
75 Years
(Jan. 22, 1944)
The editors of The News weren’t keen on new alcohol prohibition plans in Congress, calling a bill put forward by a South Carolina congressman a waste of time.
“They took advantage of (World War I) to put the 18th Amendment across, and they firmly believed that it could never be repealed. But with each year of theoretical prohibition the evils attending the experiment increased, evils far greater than any that were to be found in liquor itself, and the country welcomed the opportunity to vote for repeal after enduring for 13 years the sorry consequences of trying to make temperance solely a matter of law enforcement.”
100 Years
(Jan. 22-23, 1919)
Speaking of spirits, Brunswickians unable to score liquor at home tried to bring it back to Georgia from Baltimore. They weren’t always successful, as over the course of a week half a dozen residents reported their trunks raided en route.
The News reported, “One man did have a couple cases of ‘Lord Baltimore,’ and when the trunk reached here everything except the cases was just as it had been placed, which shows that it is not government officials who search the trunks, but others.
“Many think it train crews and ‘why not,’ said the man who had lost the two cases. ‘Train crews like good whiskey as well as anybody else.’”